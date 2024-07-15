World Cup winner Thomas Müller retires from international football

2014 World Cup winner Thomas Müller has called time on his playing career with the Germany national team. The 2-1 quarter-final defeat to eventual champions Spain at EURO 2024 was the final appearance for the 34-year-old attacker in Germany colours.

“When I got given the chance to make my international debut over 14 years ago, I never could have dreamt of what was to come,” said Müller in a video message. “After 131 games and 45 goals, it’s time to say ‘Servus’ to the eagle on my chest. I’ve experienced incredible wins and painful defeats with the national team, sometimes being left down and out only to rise up again. I’ve played against the best players in the world alongside fantastic teammates, who I have shared so many unforgettable moments with.”

Thomas Müller won a total of 131 caps for the DFB-Team and trails only Lothar Matthäus (150) and Miroslav Klose (137) on the list of Germany’s record appearance-holders. Müller’s 45 goals puts him level with Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in seventh place on the goalscoring charts, while only Matthäus (5) has featured in more World Cups for Germany than the Bavarian (4).

Golden Boot and Best Young Player at 2010 World Cup

Müller’s debut for the senior Germany national team came on 3rd March 2010 against Argentina in Munich. His breakthrough followed just a few months later at the World Cup in South Africa, as the then 20-year-old netted five goals to become just the third German after Gerd Müller in 1970 and Miroslav Klose in 2006 to claim a World Cup Golden Boot. The FC Bayern player was suspended for the 1-0 semi-final defeat to Spain, but returned to score in a 3-2 win over Uruguay in the third-place play-off. Alongside the Golden Boot, Müller was also named Best Young Player at the tournament.

He and Germany fell short of the final once again at EURO 2012 in Poland and Ukraine, losing 2-1 to Italy in the semis. The promised land awaited two years later in Brazil though, where Müller celebrated his greatest success. His hat-trick in the 4-0 opening win over Portugal set the tone for Germany’s title charge. A match-winning goal against USA also secured a place in the knockout stages, while Müller scored the first of seven goals against hosts Brazil in that infamous semi-final.

World Cup winner in Rio

The crowning glory came five days later in Rio de Janeiro, with Müller and his Germany teammates defeating Argentina 1-0 to lift the World Cup and claim Germany’s fourth star. Müller also won the Silver Boot as the second top goalscorer at the tournament, as well as the Silver Ball as the second best player.

Two more World Cup and three more European Championship campaigns followed for Müller, with EURO 2016 the closest he got to more honours, suffering an unlucky 2-0 defeat to hosts France in the semi-finals in Marseille. At the pan-European EURO 2020, delayed until 2021 due to the pandemic, Müller got to play three times at in his home city of Munich, but the journey came to an end in the last 16 against England at Wembley.

Neuendorf: “Müller is a model professional and a great guy”

DFB president Bernd Neuendorf: "Thomas Müller is an incredible footballer in every sense – he’s a model professional and a great guy. His performances and titles speak for themselves. With his goals and his flair, he played a key role in one of the most successful periods of the national team’s history, which was crowned with the 2014 World Cup win in Brazil. I have always admired Thomas Müller’s footballing abilities, but also his down-to-earth nature, his humour and his intelligence. Thomas Müller the player will be missed in our team, and Thomas Müller the person will be missed at least just as much.”

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann: “I’m thankful that I got the chance to be a part of Thomas’ career at both FC Bayern and with the national team. It was a pleasure to work together with him. Thomas is a passionate professional, one who still loves football as much as he did on his very first day. He not only contributed to our EURO 2024 team with his qualities on the pitch, but also as a leader and a role model. Thomas is a really intelligent player on the pitch, but also with his emotions and in general. As sad as it is that he’ll no longer be with us here, I have great hope that Thomas will continue to play a big role in German football, as a player for FC Bayern and in future roles too. We’ll definitely miss him a lot in the national team.”

Rudi Völler: "Nobody is like Thomas Müller"

Rudi Völler, director of the national team: "Nobody is like Thomas Müller. His value to German football cannot be overestimated. Over all these years for FC Bayern and the national team, Thomas has been a top striker, but has also always given his teams an identity and been a model character. His game is unorthodox, intuitive, unpredictable and that’s why he’s been successful.”

The DFB sporting director continued: "I unfortunately only got to know him really well at the end of his Germany career. The way he led from the front and helped other players by supporting them and motivating them was so impressive. During our five weeks together at the training camp, Thomas was a key figure in the group and a great player to have around for a tournament. For me – and maybe for him too – it’s nice to have the memory of his last Germany goal coming in the game I filled in as coach against France in Dortmund last September. I put him in the starting XI and Thomas delivered the goods after just four minutes, which helped to improve the damaged relationship between the fans and the team at that point. That is also part of his character: he’s there when you need him. Thomas will continue to play for FC Bayern, but we’ll miss him in the national team.

