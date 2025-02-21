Nations League campaign kicks off with draw in the Netherlands

The Germany Women’s national team began the new Nations League campaign with a share of the spoils as they drew 2-2 away to the Netherlands in Breda. Schüller (45+1’) and Nüsken (50’) netted the goals for head coach Christian Wück’s team, with Lineth Beerensteyn bagging a brace for the hosts (13’, 66’).

In the first international fixture of the new year and in the lead-up to the 2025 European Championship, Wück opted for Ann-Katrin Berger between the sticks. Captain Giulia Gwinn, Janina Minge, debutant Rebecca Knaak and Sarai Linder formed the back four in front of her. Sjoeke Nüsken and Elisa Senß started in defensive midfield with Jule Brand taking up a position on the right wing and Klara Bühl on the left. The attacking midfield birth was filled by Laura Freigang who supported sole centre-forward Lea Schüller.

No hanging around from the Oranje

Both teams went at the contest full throttle from the off in this battle between neighbouring nations. Germany first ventured into the hosts’ box on 11 minutes when they sent in a free-kick from 22 yards out. It was the Netherlands who would make use of their first opportunity, though. A through ball split the visiting defence in half, sending Wolfsburg’s Lineth Beerensteyn on her way. She raced away from Knaak before slotting the ball between the legs of Berger for 1-0 (13’).

The hosts then continued to pin the Germans back in their own half, creating another good chance in the 17th minute, unleashing a strike from the edge of the box. Wück’s side took a while to find their feet again in the contest and muster up some attacking threat of their own. In the 30th minute, however, Germany did have their best opportunity of the game to that point after Minge drove forward and slipped in Bühl down the right flank. She cut the ball back to Freigang in the middle of the box, but she struck the ball high over the crossbar on the turn from 11 yards out. That handed the away team some confidence, though, and they subsequently established more controlled possession in the Dutch part of the pitch.

An improved performance turns the game on its head

In the 39th minute, the Germany press caught out the hosts as they looked to play out from the back. Nüsken tried a snap shot from 25 yards out but saw her efforts sail over the bar. Just two minutes later, Gwinn lofted a free-kick into the area between keeper and defensive line but Freigang’s header was off target (41’). However, the equaliser finally arrived in first-half stoppage time when Bühl danced her way past an opponent on the left wing before crossing. She picked out the onrushing Schüller perfectly, who powered home with her head from close range (45+1’).

Germany began where they left off at the after the restart, continuing their onslaught of the Dutch goal. Brand broke into the 18-yard box on the right-hand side in the 50th minute, left a couple of defenders in her wake and fed Nüsken, who slipped the ball between Dutch stopper Van Domselaar’s legs from five yards out to make it 2-1. There was an exact copy of the equalising goal shortly after that when Bühl crossed to Schüller from the left flank but Van Domselaar was stretched to divert the header out for a corner this time around (51’). In the 58th minute, the Oranje made their way into Germany’s penalty area once again; however, the away defence were able to turn a dangerous cross behind. With an hour played, national team head coach Wück made his first substitution, bringing on Linda Dallmann for Freigang.

Germany concede the equaliser despite being on top

Germany appeared to have the game in their grasp when they let in the second equalising goal of the evening out of nowhere. Substitute Chasity Grant utilised the space on the right-hand side to stand up a cross for Beerensteyn. She headed the ball back in the direction from which it came, finding the far top corner with her lopping effort over the diving Berger (66’). The speed of play went out of the match at that point, with the two teams cancelling each other out somewhat. Germany did have another presentable chance to score following a corner in the 77th minute but Knaak headed just a few inches wide of the upright.

Vivien Endemann and Selina Cerci were brought on for Brand and Bühl for the closing stages as the intensity of the tackling increased. Felicitas Rauch also replaced Linder but no more clear goalscoring opportunities were to follow. In the end, Germany Women had to settle for their first draw under national team head coach Wück, taking a point home from Breda.