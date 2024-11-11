Nagelsmann: "Preserve the excitement the fans feel towards the players"

The final international break of the year is upon us, with the players having arrived at the DFB-Campus today. Head coach Julian Nagelsmann spoke during a press conference about the final two Nations League matches against Bosnia and Herzgovina on Saturday (20:45 CET), and Hungary on the following Tuesday (20:45 CET).

Julian Nagelsmann on...

... the upcoming international break: This period is subject to special conditions. On the one hand, nearly all of the players we called up were able to join us. However, we also have several players that are carrying knocks, while others have played many games already this season. We need to weigh our own ambitions against each other. Is it better for us if we push the players to their limits, or if we allow them time to regain their strength? We will make a decision on a game-by-game basis. Last season, autumn represented a very weak period for us, which we want to avoid this time around, without overdoing it. We have a good level of dialogue with the clubs. We definitely want to use these games to work on our cohesiveness. We want to preserve the excitement the fans feel towards the players. We want to win and play good football, in order to announce our intentions both internally and externally.

... compromises made in regards to several minor injuries: Injuries are often linked to the workload a player is being subjected to. In the end, you have to accept it and draw the right conclusions. I'm prepared to make a couple of compromises at this time, together with their coaches at their clubs. However, in the lead up to our World Cup qualifying campaign, this will be the last period in which I'm prepared to do this.

... changes over the last 12 months: The most fundamental change is that several players are carrying knocks, such as Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz, Robin Koch and Angelo Stiller – and yet, they're all still here. Last year, there likely would have been a few that would have turned down the invitation. But, they're all here and are excited to train and play. I'm not sure how that came about, but that's just how it is.

...the goalkeepers: There are additional options out their to fill the third spot in our goalkeeping team, beyond Stefan Ortega Moreno or Janis Blaswich. Our younger goalkeepers still have an important tournament coming up next summer with the U21s. Right now, I don't see much sense in calling up one of them. The decision on whether Alex Nübel or Oli Baumann will start will also be made by goalkeeper coach Andreas Kronenberg. I'll add my opinion too and in the end, I'll make the final call. Both will have the opportunity to add their names to the discussion during training.

...the return of Julian Brandt: In general, I've made clear that the door is never fully shut for any player and that I make my selections based on their performances. We also have a few injuries and needed to make some adjustments to the squad. Julian has been very good for Dortmund and that's why he's amongst those candidates that will return to the squad. He's earned it based on his good performances, but will now also need to prove it in front of us, in order to leave a lasting impression.

... Leroy Sané's call up: I remained in close contact with him. The plan was for Leroy to continue working his way back into the swing of things with his club. But, he's already done very well over the past weeks. He also has a particular role to occupy with us. He knows that I wasn't entirely pleased with him after the EUROs quarterfinal against Spain. Everyone knows what he's capable of – in the end, it's to him to prove himself. I'm confident that he will do just that.

... potential new influences: I also see the necessity for it, but in a limited manner. If we just play the same old game, we'll be too easy to predict. We will look to bring in a couple of different ways of opening the games as well as phases in which we will be playing solely to win. However, we won't change our style completely.