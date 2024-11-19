Andrich: "2024 was a good year for us"

The Germany national team recorded a draw in their final international fixture of the calendar year 2024. National head coach Julian Nagelsmann’s side drew 1-1 with Hungary. Germany conceded the equaliser with the last kick of the game after Felix Nmecha had scored the opening goal. DFB.de has all the match reaction.

Julian Nagelsmann: We can do things better. Some bits were good, others not so. It was never going to be easy going, having won 7-0 on Saturday and with nine changes to the starting eleven, so we have to view the game with perspective. It took us a while in the first half to get into our stride. Overall, you have to look at the big picture. Seeing Hungary celebrating a 1-1 draw says a lot about how strong our team is. The togetherness in this team is unique. We were all down last November and we've risen from that. If we approach 2025 in the same way as we did this year, I have the feeling that we’ll be much better prepared than we were in 2024.

Robert Andrich: It’s annoying, because we wanted to end the year with a win. Hungary made it difficult for us, being aggressive in their tackles. We actually scored our goal at a great time. The late equaliser spoils things a bit, but we can still be satisfied with things. 2024 was a good year for us and want to build on that in March.

Felix Nmecha: You dream of moments like these. It is incredible to be able to play for Germany and I’m just pleased to get that chance.

Alexander Nübel: I would have liked to have kept a clean sheet and won the game. It was not the end to the year that we had in mind, but we can be satisfied overall.