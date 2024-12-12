News (engl.)
Jamal Musiala named Germany Men’s Player of the Year for 2024
With an impressive 56% of the vote, attacker Jamal Musiala has been named as Germany’s Player of the Year for 2024 by the fans. This marks the second time the 21-year-old has won the award, having also come out on top in the 2022 vote. The Bayern star fended off competition from teammates Florian Wirtz (38%) and Kai Havertz (6%), who came second and third respectively. Around 145,000 fans voted for their winner on the DFB’s Instagram account in collaboration with the Fan Club Nationalmannschaft.
Musiala finished EURO 2024 as the tournament’s joint top goalscorer and was selected in the Team of the Tournament. He was a key part of the Germany side that won back the fans thanks to their exciting football over the past year. Musiala scored five goals and recorded five assists in 13 games for his country in 2024.
The Fan Club Nationalmannschaft and DFB.de would like to congratulate Jamal Musiala on this honour and thank all the fans for taking part!
