Britta Carlson leaves her role at the DFB

Britta Carlson has left her role as assistant coach of the Germany Women’s national team, mutually agreeing to dissolve her contract with the DFB in order to take up a position as head coach of the 1. FC Köln women’s team in the Frauen-Bundesliga.

“I have been part of the DFB family for over 10 years in my roles as an assistant coach to the senior and U17 women’s teams, a World Cup ambassador and the coordinator of the youth teams,” said Carlson. “I am incredibly grateful for my time here and have been able to gather amazing experience, got to know amazing colleagues and formed wonderful friendships. My highly appreciated send-off at the last home game in Hanover and a bronze medal at the Olympics was a wonderful way to close this chapter. I’m now looking forward to my new role as head coach at 1. FC Köln and want to thank the management for resolving the situation quickly. I will continue to follow our national teams closely and wish Christian Wück and his team all the best for the future!”

Rettig: “Britta Carlson played a big part in our success in recent years”

Andreas Rettig, managing director for sport at the DFB, said: “We would like to thank Britta Carlson for her many years of passionate work at the DFB. With her expertise, she played a big part in the Germany Women’s national team’s success in recent years. We wish her good luck in her new role at 1. FC Köln and all the best for the future!”

Former Germany player Carlson was an assistant coach to the side that won the 2012 Women’s UEFA European U17 Championship in Switzerland. From June 2018 until the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, she was part of the coaching staff for the senior women’s national team. Her achievements include helping Martina Voss-Tecklenburg lead the DFB-Frauen to second place at EURO 2022 in England. Following an early exit at the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, Carlson teamed up with interim coach Horst Hrubesch for the Olympics last summer, helping the team claim bronze.