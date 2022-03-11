About Us
Presidential Board
The DFB Presidential Board is elected by the DFB Bundestag. The Presidential Board is chaired by the DFB President. Also representing the DFB on the board are the DFB Treasurer and DFB General Secretary. Equal First Vice-Presidents within the Presidential Board act as a spokesperson for the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga, in addition to chairing the DFB's Conference of Regional and State Associations. A further ten Vice-Presidents are also members of the Presidential Board, which includes the five Presidents of the DFB's regional and state associations, one Vice-President for Women's and Girls' Football and one Vice-President for Equality and Diversity. The Presidential Board is completed by the first deputy spokesperson and the second deputy spokesperson of the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga's Executive Board, as well as a member of DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga GmbH's management team, as appointed by the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga in accordance with its Articles of Association.
Quorum for the Presidential Board is considered reached if at least half of its members are present. Any resolutions are generally passed by a simple majority. The DFB Presidential Board informs the Executive Board of its activities and is advised by the latter concerning the fulfilment of its duties.
The members of the presidential board
DFB President
- Since 11th March 2022: DFB President
- Since 5th April 2023: Member of the FIFA Council
Areas of responsibility
In accordance with the DFB Statutes:
- Chairman of the DFB Presidential Board
- Chairman of the liable board, pursuant to §26 BGB
- Chairman of general meetings of the GmbH & Co KG
- Coordinating the work of the members of the Executive Board
- Representing the DFB to the public
- Representing the DFB within the political sphere
- International events
In accordance with the distribution of responsibilities:
- Representative in the DOSB (German Olympic Sports Committee) and Teamsport Deutschland (unless already delegated)
- Head of delegation – senior men's national team
- Policy issues concerning the DFB/DFL
- Sports politics
- Chairman of general meetings of DFB-Stiftung Deutsches Fußballmuseum gGmbH (alternating with the Mayor of Dortmund)
- Sustainability
Treasurer
- Since 11th March 2022: DFB Treasurer
Areas of responsibility:
In accordance with the DFB Statutes:
- Member of the liable board, pursuant to §26 BGB
- Member of shareholders' meetings of DFB subsidiaries
- Tasks assigned to the Treasurer in accordance with the Articles of Association and Financial Regulations
- Audit and annual financial statements
- Cooperating with the audit committee
- Fee/remuneration structure
- Treasurer of the DFB foundations
In accordance with the distribution of responsibilities:
- DFB insurance policies
- Fundamental contract DFB/DFL in cooperation with the responsible members of the Presidential Board
- Representative within the political sphere for tax and financial matters
First Vice-President Amateur Football/Regional and State Associations
- Since 25th October 2013: DFB Presidential Board member
- Member of the DFB GmbH Supervisory Board
- Since 2022: President of the South German Football Association
- Since 2004: President of the Baden Football Association
Areas of responsibilities:
In accordance with the DFB Statutes:
- Member of the liable board, pursuant to §26 BGB
- Member of shareholders' meetings of DFB subsidiaries
- Representative for amateur football
- Topics pertaining to the regional and state associations (convening and chairing the Conference of Association Presidents)
- Matters relating to the women's national team as a deputy for the DFB President
In accordance with the distribution of responsibilities:
- Head of delegation – men's U21 national team
- Refereeing
- Schiri GmbH
- Prevention of violence in amateur football
First Vice-President DFL
- First representative of the DFL senior management team
- 2005 – present: CEO of Borussia Dortmund
- 2001 – 2005: Treasurer at Borussia Dortmund
- Since 5th April 2023: UEFA Executive Committee member
Areas of responsibility:
In accordance with the DFB Statutes:
- Member of the liable board, pursuant to §26 BGB
- Member of shareholders' meetings of DFB subsidiaries
- Matters relating to the senior men's national team as a deputy for the DFB President
In accordance with the distribution of responsibilities:
- Representing professional football on the DFB Presidential Board
- Policy issues concerning the DFB/DFL
- International representative for professional football in international club competitions and other club football matters
- Delegation member – senior men's national team
- Prevention and security within professional leagues/Point of contact for the Minister of the Interior and the police regarding the top two divisions in Germany
- Matters of sports jurisdiction concerning the professional leagues
- Statutory matters and regulations, insofar as they pertain to the DFB/DFL
- Member of shareholders' meetings of DFB-Stiftung Deutsches Fußballmuseum gGmbH
General Secretary
- Since 7th November 2025: DFB General Secretary
Areas of responsibility:
In accordance with the DFB Statutes:
- Head of the DFB's central administration
- Member of the liable board, pursuant to §26 BGB
- Member of shareholders' meetings of DFB subsidiaries
- Member of shareholders' meetings of UEFA EURO 2024 GmbH
- Personnel (unless involving the Presidential Board)
- Operational FIFA/UEFA matters, point of contact between other national associations
- Operational matters involving regional or state associations
- Operational matters involving DOSB (German Olympic Sports Committee)
In accordance with the distribution of responsibilities:
- Connection to DFB subsidiaries
- Competition integrity (sports betting)
- Prevention & security
- DFB committee activities
- Communication
Vice-President (Representing the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga GmbH senior management)
Vice-President (deputy chairman of the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga GmbH Supervisory Board)
Areas of responsibility:
In accordance with the distribution of responsibilities:
- Deputising for the First Vice-President DFL in accordance with the distribution of responsibilities
- Arbitration proceedings in accordance with the DFB Statutes
- Project 'Zukunft'
Vice-President (deputy speaker of the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga GmbH’s Presidential Board)
Areas of responsibility:
In accordance with the distribution of responsibilities:
- Matters regarding the structure of the leagues (3. Liga, Regionalliga)
- Matters regarding the second division and intersection between second and third divisions
- Matters regarding youth football and talent development, insofar as it pertains to the professional leagues
- Women's and girls' football, insofar as it pertains to the professional leagues/Development of women's and girls' football within DFL clubs
- Anti-doping, insofar as it pertains to the professional leagues
Vice-President for Women's and Girls' Football
- Since 7th November 2025: DFB Presidential Board member
Areas of responsibility:
In accordance with the distribution of responsibilities:
- Policy issues concerning women's and girls' football
- Match operations (Frauen-Bundesliga, second division, DFB-Pokal, regional association cups, U17 Bundesliga, O35 Women's German Championship, women's Futsal competitions)
- Girls' football development programmes
- Policy issues surrounding youth talent development
- Women's and girls' national teams
- Head of delegation – senior women's national team
- Representative on international committees (in particular concerning women's and girls' football)
Vice-President for Equality and Diversity
- Since 11th March 2022: DFB Presidential Board member
Areas of responsibility:
In accordance with the distribution of responsibilities:
- Diversity
- Anti-discrimination
- Integration (incl. cooperating with the integration officer)
- Women's and equal opportunity officer
Vice-President for Youth Football
- Since 2021: DFB Vice-President
- Member of the DFB GmbH Supervisory Board
- Since 2016: President of the Saxony Football Association
- Since 2021: President of the Northeast German Football Association
Areas of responsibility:
In accordance with the distribution of responsibilities:
- Policy issues pertaining to youth football and youth talent development
- Head of delegation – youth national teams (U15 to U19)
- Youth Bundesligas
- Football in schools
- Project ‘Zukunft’
- Beach soccer
- DFB legends teams
Vice-President for Development, Hobby and Grassroots Football
- Since 11th March 2022: DFB Presidential Board member
Areas of responsibility:
In accordance with the distribution of responsibilities:
- Policy issues regarding hobby and grassroots football
- Football for older persons
- Fitness
- e-Football
- Development
- Knowledge
- Child and youth protection, prevention of sexual violence
Vice-President for Socio-Political Issues and DFB Foundations, Statutory Issues
- Since 11th March 2022: DFB Presidential Board member
- President of the North German Football Association
Areas of responsibility:
In accordance with the distribution of responsibilities:
- Statutes and regulations
- Chairman of the Admission Appeals Committee
- Coordinating the work of the DFB foundations
- Inclusion
- Cultural affairs
- Awards
- Charity events
- Delegation member – women’s national team
Vice-President for Match Operations and Football Development:
- Since 25th October 2013: DFB Presidential Board member
- Member of the DFB GmbH Supervisory Board
- Since 2013: President of Lower Rhine Football Association
- Since 2019: President of the West German Football Association
Areas of responsibility:
In accordance with the distribution of responsibilities:
- Match operations
- 3. Liga
- DFB-Pokal
- DFB master plan on amateur football
- Promoting, maintaining and recognising volunteers
- Member recruitment
- Club consultations
- Qualifications
- Sport schools
- Futsal
Vice-President for Legal Matters
- Since 11th March 2022: DFB Presidential Board member
- President of the Southwest Regional Football Association
Areas of responsibility:
In accordance with the distribution of responsibilities:
- General legal matters, administrative complaints
- Legal bodies
- Deputy chairman of the Admission Appeals Committee
- Anti-doping
Vice President for Strategy Process Implementation
- Since 7th November 2025: DFB Presidential Board member
Areas of Responsibility:
In accordance with the DFB Statutes:
- Representation of the DFB in national and international context
- Implementation of the strategy process
In accordance with the distribution of responsibilities:
- Matters concerning democracy, values, and integrity
- Matters concerning sustainability
- Awards matters
- Link to honorary members