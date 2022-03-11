The DFB Presidential Board is elected by the DFB Bundestag. The Presidential Board is chaired by the DFB President. Also representing the DFB on the board are the DFB Treasurer and DFB General Secretary. Equal First Vice-Presidents within the Presidential Board act as a spokesperson for the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga, in addition to chairing the DFB's Conference of Regional and State Associations. A further ten Vice-Presidents are also members of the Presidential Board, which includes the five Presidents of the DFB's regional and state associations, one Vice-President for Women's and Girls' Football and one Vice-President for Equality and Diversity. The Presidential Board is completed by the first deputy spokesperson and the second deputy spokesperson of the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga's Executive Board, as well as a member of DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga GmbH's management team, as appointed by the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga in accordance with its Articles of Association.

Quorum for the Presidential Board is considered reached if at least half of its members are present. Any resolutions are generally passed by a simple majority. The DFB Presidential Board informs the Executive Board of its activities and is advised by the latter concerning the fulfilment of its duties.