Bielefeld stun Freiburg to advance

Arminia Bielefeld, the sole third-division side left in this season's competition, have advanced to the quarterfinals of the DFB-Pokal after a 3-1 win against SC Freiburg. Elsewhere, SSV Jahn Regensburg fell 3-0 at home against Bundesliga outfit VfB Stuttgart.

Another cupset for Arminia

Bielefeld started well against their Bundesliga opponents, but were soon dealt an early setback as Maximilian Großer brought down Michael Gregoritsch inside the box. But, goalkeeper Jonas Kersken was able to keep out Florent Muslija's penalty as well as the resulting rebound to keep the scores deadlocked (18'). Ten minutes later, the underdogs would go on to take the lead after a stunning strike from Christopher Lannert (28'). His effort from the top of the box sailed over Florian Müller's head and into the back of the net. Arminia then doubled their advantage before the break, as Julian Kania converted a penalty after Gregoritsch had been judged to have handled the ball inside the box (36').

Freiburg strove to fight their way back into the match after the break, and were able to get a goal back through Gregoritsch in the 63rd minute. The striker headed in to halve the deficit, putting the visitors back in the game. Their comeback wouldn't come to fruition, however, as Louis Oppie would go on to net a third for Arminia in the 83rd minute, sealing their progression to the quarterfinals.

Woltemade bags a brace in Regensburg

VfB Stuttgart cruised into the quarterfinals after a 3-0 win in Regensburg. Enzo Millot put the Bundesliga outfit ahead in the 10th minute, before Anrie Chase headed in following a free kick just nine minutes later to double VfB's lead (19').

The second half saw the Swabians maintain their dominance, as Woltemade notched his second of the night in the 60th minute. The striker was able to round the goalkeeper and slot the ball into an empty net to effectively put the game to bed. VfB could have even added to their lead, with Ermedin Demirović unlucky to only hit the post in the 73rd minute. Regensburg did not create much in attack, as their cup journey came to an end in the round of 16.