Nagelsmann extends contract as Germany head coach until EURO 2028

Julian Nagelsmann will continue as head coach of the Germany men’s senior national team beyond the upcoming World Cup. The 37-year-old put pen to paper on a new contract running until 2028 in Leipzig on Friday as part of the DFB’s upcoming 125-year anniversary celebrations. Nagelsmann will therefore be at the helm for the European Championship in Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland.

The DFB Presidential Board, along with DFB GmbH & Co. KG’s Supervisory Board and Shareholders' Assembly, held a joint meeting in Leipzig – the association's founding location. They unanimously agreed to DFB President Bernd Neuendorf’s recommendation to extend Nagelsmann’s contract beyond the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Nagelsmann said: “When I came to the DFB in September 2023, I couldn’t imagine being the Germany coach beyond the home EUROs. Our clear goal was to have a successful tournament. However, back then I also couldn’t imagine how much the national team meant to the people of Germany and how strongly the nation’s hearts beat for this team. The incredible feedback that we get every day, not just me, is proof that this journey we’re on is the right one, and it’s by no means over. All of us – the fans, the team and the staff – have created something that we want to keep on working on and make it successful. We want to win titles together.”

“Nagelsmann is perfect for the role”

DFB President Bernd Neuendorf explained: “Extending Julian Nagelsmann’s contract sends a strong message, particularly in light of our association’s 125-year anniversary. It underlines our intention not to rest on our past success, but to keep working on achieving more. The national team coach is a central figure in that, and Julian Nagelsmann is perfect for this role not only because of his football expertise, but also with his keen sense for the team and the fans. Today is a chance to not only look back at the DFB’s and German football’s eventful history, but also to look to the future with confidence.”

Rudi Völler, Men’s Senior National Team Director, said: “It’s not just the fans in Germany who wanted to see Julian Nagelsmann stay on after he helped bring the national team closer to them at the successful home European Championship last summer – the players and whole DFB have been won over by Julian’s infectious approach to achieving our goals over the last 16 months. He has built up a close rapport with the fans, the players and the backroom staff, and created this sense of unity once more, something which is paramount for success. We’re delighted that we will be able to continue working with Julian on chasing these big sporting ambitions in the long term, with just as much passion as before.”

Andreas Rettig, Managing Director for Sport at DFB GmbH & Co. KG: “Julian Nagelsmann and the DFB are a perfect match both on and off the pitch. We’re delighted that Julian will continue along this path with us and are full of confidence for the challenges ahead.”