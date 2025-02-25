Germany women victorious after 4-1 triumph against Austria

After going behind early on to a goal from Annabel Schasching (3’), Germany rallied to find an equaliser just before the break through Laura Freigang (39’). Following the change of ends, Wück’s side managed to hit their stride, adding goals from Linda Dallmann (55’), Giovanna Hoffmann (70’) and Vivien Endemann (82’) to wrap up the win in Nuremberg. With four points from two Nations League matches, Germany have moved above Austria (3 points) in Group A1.

Early setback for Germany

Germany had won each of their previous five meetings with Austria heading into the clash in rainy Nuremberg on Tuesday night. Wearing their new red away shirt, Wück’s side found themselves trailing early on after losing possession following a throw-in. Austria were able to catch the hosts on the break as Schasching slotted home (3’).

It took some time before Germany were able to recover from the early setback, with their first chance coming through Lea Schüller in the 12th minute. Seven minutes later, Klara Bühl saw her shot saved by goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger.

Freigang nets equaliser just before half-time

With Austria continuing to look for opportunities to attack, the hosts needed to be alert in defence. A heavy touch from Stina Johannes meant the goalkeeper needed to dart out of her goal to get to the ball before Lilli Purtscheller was able to get to it (20’). Johannes then made a strong save to deny Julia Hickelsberger-Füller in the 23rd minute.

Despite working hard to take control of proceedings, the hosts struggled to make the most of their chances in front of goal. Elisa Senß’ effort from 25 metres out sailed wide of the target in the 37th minute.

Just two minutes later, Germany were able to celebrate their equaliser following a free kick. Rebecca Knaak found Freigang inside the box, with the striker only needing to stick out her foot to tap in from six metres out (39’). Schüller was then brought down in the 42nd minute, but the referee allowed play to continue, as the two teams headed into the dressing room tied at 1-1.

Three goals after the break

Wück made two changes at half-time, bringing on Dallmann and Sara Däbritz in place for Freigang and Sjoeke Nüsken. Bühl tested Zinsberger with a shot from range, but it was easily scooped up by the goalkeeper (49’). The Austrian shot-stopper was left helpless just minutes later after a clever pass from Jule Brand picked out Dallmann inside the box. The midfielder was able to slot home her shot to put Germany ahead in the 55th minute. At the other end, Schasching went close with a header (59’).

Germany had assumed full control over proceedings at this point, with Austria facing heavy pressure inside their own half. The host’s pressure ultimately resulted in an error from Laura Feiersinger which allowed Hoffmann to notch her debut goal for Germany on what was her third appearance for the side (70’).

Shots from Brand and then Hoffmann both failed to find the back of the net in the 78th minute, as Germany continued to press for a fourth goal. It would be another substitute — Endemann — who would go on to add her name to the scoresheet instead (82’). A late counter-attack from Austria was cut short by Janina Minge, earning her a round of applause from the fans.

With the win, Germany now sit in top spot in Group A1 in the UEFA Nations League. The team will be back in action during the next international break, as they face Scotland on 4th and 8th April.