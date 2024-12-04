Openda fires Leipzig into the quarter-finals

RB Leipzig convincingly booked their place in the DFB-Pokal quarter-finals with a dominant 3-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt. FC Augsburg also secured a spot in the last eight, defeating 2. Bundesliga side Karlsruher SC 5-4 on penalties (2-2 a.e.t.).

The hosts from Leipzig controlled the game from the outset, earning their lead through a superb solo effort from Benjamin Sesko just before the half-hour mark (31'). Earlier, Lois Openda had put the ball in the back of the Frankfurt net, but the goal was correctly ruled out for offside (18'). Frankfurt were too passive in the first half, while RBL repeatedly found ways to penetrate deep into the visitors’ defensive half with their intricate passing.

Shortly after the restart, Leipzig doubled their advantage. A mistake in Eintracht’s build-up play allowed the home side to transition quickly. Antonio Nusa delivered a low cross to Openda, who slotted home with ease (50'). Just minutes later, the pair combined again for Leipzig’s third. Nusa found Openda in a central position 23 yards out, and the Belgian unleashed a thunderous strike that flew under the crossbar to make it 3-0. The Eagles were unable to mount any significant threat for the remainder of the match, and RBL celebrated their victory in a rematch of the 2023 DFB-Pokal final.

Late drama in Augsburg’s shootout win

The clash between Karlsruher SC and FC Augsburg was a much tighter affair. The match was defined by intense duels and remained balanced for much of the first half. Clear chances were hard to come by until shortly before half time, when Fabian Schleusener won a penalty for Karlsruhe. Marvin Wanitzek stepped up but his shot down the middle was denied by the motionless Augsburg keeper Finn Dahmen (37'). Augsburg took their chance moments later. Henri Kodossou found space on the left and delivered a pinpoint cross for Samuel Essende, who powered a header past the goalkeeper to give the visitors 1-0 lead at the break (40').

KSC came out stronger in the second half and equalised through Schleusener after a low cross from Budu Zivzivadze on the left (54'). Clear-cut chances remained scarce as both sides’ attacks were neutralised by their opponents’ defensive setups. In extra time, FCA pinned Karlsruhe back in their own half but failed to find the breakthrough.

Then, the hosts delivered what seemed to be the decisive blow. Following a turnover in Augsburg’s half, Zivzivadze broke free, rounded the advancing Dahmen, and squared the ball for Wanitzek, who redeemed himself for his earlier miss by slotting home for a 2-1 lead (111'). But Augsburg weren’t done yet. In the dying moments, Philipp Tietz’s header struck the crossbar, and substitute Ruben Vargas pounced on the rebound to level the match at 2-2 (120'+3). The drama continued in the penalty shootout, where the Bundesliga side held their nerve to win 5-4 and advance to the quarter-finals.