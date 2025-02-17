adidas release new Germany women’s away shirt

Adidas have today unveiled the new selection of away shirts to be worn by the women’s national teams of Germany, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Sweden and Wales at this summer’s UEFA Women’s EURO 2025. The designs are inspired by various artistic styles that give each nation their own unique cultural identity, from the realism and expressionism made popular during the Italian Renaissance, to the graffiti street art found in Germany today.

The new Germany women’s away shirt celebrates the country’s street art scene. Striking lines in various shades of red and pink feature prominently in a modern graffiti style designed to symbolise the colourful mural found in cities around Germany. The design is rounded off by yellow printing reading ‘Deutschland’ on the back of the collar.

“Modern and unique”

Jule Brand said: “I’m a big fan of the new away shirt. It’s modern and unique with its various shades of red and pink. We’re looking forward to wearing it in our upcoming Nations League matches and especially at this summer’s European Championship in Switzerland.”

Sam Handy, General Manager adidas Football at adidas, said: “The importance of the shirt shouldn’t be underestimated — both in football and culturally. It represents hope, passion and a collective sense of unity that binds a nation together ahead of a major tournament. We have focused on developing performance-orientated kits with modern designs for the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 that connect players and fans with the visual DNA of each nation. We can’t wait to see these designs on the pitch and in the stands in Switzerland this summer.”

The new Germany women’s away shirt is available to purchase in the official DFB fan shop, on the adidas website, adidas stores and selected retailers. The shirt costs €100 (kids: €75). The authentic shirt, which will be worn by the players, is available for €150. The team will debut the new away shirt during their Nations League clash against Austria on Tuesday, 25th February (18:15 CET).