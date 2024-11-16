News (engl.)

Germany U21s win 3-0 against Denmark

16.11.2024
Nicolò Tresoldi (l.) celebrates after scoring against Denmark. Foto: imago
  • Foto: Thomas Boecker/DFB
  • Foto: Thomas Boecker/DFB
  • Foto: Thomas Boecker/DFB
  • Foto: Thomas Boecker/DFB
  • Foto: Thomas Boecker/DFB
  • Foto: Thomas Boecker/DFB
  • Foto: Thomas Boecker/DFB
  • Foto: Thomas Boecker/DFB
  • Foto: Thomas Boecker/DFB
  • Foto: Thomas Boecker/DFB
  • Foto: Thomas Boecker/DFB
  • Foto: Thomas Boecker/DFB
  • Foto: Thomas Boecker/DFB
  • Foto: imago
  • Nicolo Tresoldi (l.) und Brajan Gruda Foto: imago
  • Nicolo Tresoldi Foto: imago
  • Nicolo Tresoldi nickt zum 1:0 ein Foto: imago
  • Nnamdi Collins Foto: imago
  • Nicolo Tresoldi Foto: imago
  • Rocco Reitz Foto: imago
  • Eric Martel Foto: imago
  • Brajan Gruda Foto: imago
  • Max Rosenfelder Foto: imago
  • Antonio Di Salvo Foto: imago
  • Foto: imago

Categories: News (engl.)

Author: mmc/asv

Related news

News (engl.)

Germany secure top spot with flurry of goals

Having already secured their passage into the Nations League quarter-finals, the Germany national team made sure of top spot in Group 3 by defeating Bosnia and Herzegovina 7-0 in Freiburg.

Read more
News (engl.)

Kleindienst: “A dream come true”

Germany’s resounding 7-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in Freiburg on Saturday night ensured they won their Nations League group. DFB.de has collected the post-match reaction.

Read more
News (engl.)

Kimmich: "The Austria game was a definite low point"

Ahead of the Nations League double-header against Bosnia and Herzegovina Hungary, FC Bayern München midfielder and new Germany national team captain Joshua Kimmich spoke to DFB.de regarding the development of the squad.

Read more