About Us
DFB Campus
The DFB Campus on Kennedyallee in Frankfurt am Main is the home of the DFB, and has been since June 2022. For the first time in its more than 100-year history, the DFB is now operating its own sporting infrastructure, uniting the areas of administration, sport and science under one roof. This makes the DFB Campus a place to meet and exchange ideas and knowledge about both grassroots and professional sport.
The DFB Campus in Frankfurt
The complex includes a large indoor football hall, an athletes’ house with 33 rooms and a futsal and multi-purpose hall, as well as three and a half natural grass pitches and additional training grounds. If necessary, an additional five hectares are available to the DFB for expansion purposes.
The standout feature of the building is the inner boulevard, a spacious communication area that connects the different parts of the building across all levels. This is where employees from all departments, as well as footballers, coaches and experts can meet and exchange ideas. In the past, football knowledge in Germany was scattered across the country; today, it is shared at the DFB Campus, where modern working environments help benefit football at both the grassroots and professional level.
Der Beste Tag - Apply NOW!
Feel like a pro. Experience the DFB Campus up close as part of ‘The Best Day.’ The experience is aimed at amateur youth teams between the ages of 10 to 16 years.
‘The Best Day’ always kicks off at 4pm with a guided tour that offers an exclusive look behind the scenes of the DFB Campus. However, the main focus is, of course, on playing football! Participants will take part in a training session with a DFB coach, before heading off for a press conference with a special guest. Previous attendees include World Cup winner Philipp Lahm, Germany international Laura Freigang, former women’s national team head coach Horst Hrubesch, World Cup winning goalscorer Mario Götze, U17 World Cup winning head coach Christian Wück and U21s head coach Antonio di Salvo.
Apply for an upcoming session here.
Here you’ll find everything to know about what to include in your application and how to fill out the application form.
Contact
Deutscher Fußball-Bund e.V. (DFB)
DFB Campus
Kennedyallee 274
60528 Frankfurt am Main
Phone: +49 69-67 88 0
Fax: +49 69-67 88 266
Email: info@dfb.de
Directions
The DFB headquarters are extremely well connected to the public transportation network. The ‘DFB-Campus’ tram stop is located directly in front of the building. From Frankfurt Central Station, the number 21 tram will take you directly to the ‘DFB-Campus’ stop. If you are taking the number 12 tram, the ‘Triftstraße’ stop is located approximately a five-minute walk from the building. The ‘Niederrad’ S-Bahn stop is located about a 20-minute walk away. From Frankfurt Central Station, you can also reach the DFB Campus using the S-Bahn lines S7, S8 and S9. From Frankfurt Airport, you can arrive at the DFB Campus from the regional train station using S-Bahn lines S8 and S9.
Enter the address ‘Schwarzwaldstraße 121, 60528 Frankfurt’ into your GPS device. This is where the entrance to the parking garage is located. It is not possible to drive to the address ‘Kennedyallee 274.’ The DFB Campus is located just under a 10-minute drive from Frankfurt Airport and around 15 minutes from Frankfurt Central Station.