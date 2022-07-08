The complex includes a large indoor football hall, an athletes’ house with 33 rooms and a futsal and multi-purpose hall, as well as three and a half natural grass pitches and additional training grounds. If necessary, an additional five hectares are available to the DFB for expansion purposes.

The standout feature of the building is the inner boulevard, a spacious communication area that connects the different parts of the building across all levels. This is where employees from all departments, as well as footballers, coaches and experts can meet and exchange ideas. In the past, football knowledge in Germany was scattered across the country; today, it is shared at the DFB Campus, where modern working environments help benefit football at both the grassroots and professional level.