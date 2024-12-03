News (engl.)
U21s to face Czechia, England and Slovenia in group stage of U21 EUROs
Head coach Antonio Di Salvo's side will open their tournament in Nitra against Slovenia on 12th June, before facing Czechia in Dunajská Streda on 15th June. Their final group stage match will then be against England on 18th June, once again in Dunajská Streda.
The quarterfinals will take place on 21st and 22nd June, with the semi-finals on 25th June. The final will be played on 28th June 2025 in Bratislava.
Group stage overview:
Group A: Slovakia, Spain, Italy, Romania
Group B: Czechia, England, Germany, Slovenia
Group C: Portugal, France, Poland, Georgia
Group D: Finland, Netherlands, Ukraine, Denmark
Categories: News (engl.)
Author: mmc/asv
