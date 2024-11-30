Freigang and Schüller net twice in 6-0 win over Switzerland

The Germany women's national team won 6-0 against Switzerland in Zurich, in what was their final away game of the year. Sjoeke Nüsken opened the scoring in the 44th minute, before braces from Laura Freigang (50', 64') and Lea Schüller (56', 90'+1) and a debut goal from Cora Zicai sealed a big win for the visitors.

Head coach Christian Wück made five changes to his starting line-up following the team's last friendly against Australia. Sophia Winkler made her senior debut for Germany in goal, with Kathrin Hendrich and Janina Minge at centre-back. The duo were flanked by captain Giulia Gwinn on the right and Sarai Linder on the left. Nüsken and Elisa Senß were paired in defensive midfield with Linda Dallmann in front of them. Selina Cerci started on the right wing, with Klara Bühl on the opposite flank. Schüller led the line as the team's lone striker.

Dominant start, but no breakthrough

A total of 17,306 spectators attended the match at the Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, a new record attendance for a women's international in Switzerland. Germany enjoyed more of the ball in the opening minutes, managing to record their first chance on goal in the fourth minute as Schüller was able to put a header on target. Three minutes later, Swiss striker Alisha Lehmann was played through on goal, but Hendrich was able to get back in time to prevent her from getting off a shot. Both sides were able to come to several good moves up the pitch during the opening minutes, but neither managed to find a way to break the deadlock.

The visitors were able to maintain possession almost exclusively in Switzerland's half of the pitch in the minutes that followed, but came up against a high press from their opponents. Germany's next good chance came from a free kick from Bühl, but Schüller just missed getting on the end of it at the far post (25').

As the final 15 minutes of the opening half approached, Germany started to become more active in the final third again. Minge and Dallmann linked up to nearly connect with Schüller, but Swiss goalkeeper Elvira Herzog was able to intercept the ball before the striker could connect with it (33'). Two minutes later, it was the hosts that found themselves in front of their opponent's goal, as Nadine Riesen delivered a cross from the left side. Iman Beney was able to get on the end of it and put the ball back into the box from the opposite wing, but Winkler came out to secure the ball.

Nüsken breaks the deadlock

Dallmann then picked out Cerci on the right with a good pass, as the winger was able to get off a shot from a tight angle. It was first parried by Herzog, as Bühl's rebound was blocked by the Swiss backline (37'). Shortly after, Dallmann was once again involved in move the ball up the pitch to first Bühl and then Schüller, who forced Herzog into making a save with a strong strong from range (43'). The ball went out of play for a corner, which Bühl stepped up to take. Her corner-kick flew towards the near post, where Nüsken managed to head in the opener just before the break (44').

Wück made three changes at half-time, bringing on Pia-Sophie Wolter, Freigang and Zicai, who was able to celebrate her Germany debut on the same day as her 20th birthday. The trio replaced Gwinn, Dallmann and Bühl. Freigang soon got involved in the action, with her first shot only hitting the side-netting (49'). Shortly after, she converted a cross from Wolter to double Germany's lead (50'). Despite their two-goal advantage, the visitors remained on the hunt for more goals. Six minutes later, Zicai sent a cross into the box that was met by Schüller to make it 3-0.

Wück then brought on 18-year-old Alara Şehitler in the 63rd minute for Nüsken, handing another player her senior Germany debut. Wolter and Freigang then combined for another goal, as Freigang again finished off a cross into the box for her second of the night (64').

Perfect birthday gift for Zicai

Shortly after, Cerci exited the pitch and was replaced by Vivien Endemann. Wolter and Freigang remained active in attack, as the pair once again brought the ball into a dangerous position in the final third. Freigang laid it off for Zicai, who slotted home her debut goal for the side – the perfect birthday gift for the debutant (73').

As the final 15 minutes approached, Wück brought on more fresh legs in the form of Lisanne Gräwe, who replaced Senß. With a comfortable lead in place, Germany took their foot off the gas slightly, allowing Switzerland more of the ball. Just before the final whistle, Schüller would net her second of the night, heading in a cross from Endemann to seal a 6-0 win for Germany.

Germany will play their final game of the year on Monday evening (2nd December, 20:30 CET), as they host Italy at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion in Bochum.