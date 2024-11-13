Stiller pulls out of Germany squad

Angelo Stiller will miss Germany’s upcoming internationals against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday (20:45 CET in Freiburg) and Hungary next Tuesday (20:45 CET in Budapest). The 23-year-old VfB Stuttgart midfielder left the team’s base in Frankfurt on Wednesday due to muscular problems.

The squad will head to Freiburg on Friday to get ready for Saturday’s fixture against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Tuesday’s game versus Hungary is then in Budapest. Germany are top of Group 3 in League A of the UEFA Nations League ahead of the final two matchdays with a five-point lead over both the Netherlands and Hungary.