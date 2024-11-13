News (engl.)
Stiller pulls out of Germany squad
Angelo Stiller will miss Germany’s upcoming internationals against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday (20:45 CET in Freiburg) and Hungary next Tuesday (20:45 CET in Budapest). The 23-year-old VfB Stuttgart midfielder left the team’s base in Frankfurt on Wednesday due to muscular problems.
The squad will head to Freiburg on Friday to get ready for Saturday’s fixture against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Tuesday’s game versus Hungary is then in Budapest. Germany are top of Group 3 in League A of the UEFA Nations League ahead of the final two matchdays with a five-point lead over both the Netherlands and Hungary.
Categories: News (engl.)
Author: mmc/dr
Related news
Germany secure top spot with flurry of goals
Having already secured their passage into the Nations League quarter-finals, the Germany national team made sure of top spot in Group 3 by defeating Bosnia and Herzegovina 7-0 in Freiburg.
Kleindienst: “A dream come true”
Germany’s resounding 7-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in Freiburg on Saturday night ensured they won their Nations League group. DFB.de has collected the post-match reaction.
Germany U21s win 3-0 against Denmark
Germany U21s celebrated a 3-0 win in a friendly against Denmark U21s in Aachen. Tresoldi, Brown and Moukoko scored for Antonio Di Salvo's side.