First and second rounds:

14 teams are awarded a bye for the first round. The remaining 36 qualified teams will be drawn against each other in 18 first-round ties.

The draw features two regional groups (North and South). The allocation of teams between these groups is done by the Women's & Girls' Football Commission based on regional criteria.

Generally speaking, the team that is drawn first will play at home. If two teams from different leagues are drawn against each other, the side from the lower division will always be awarded home advantage. However, if a tie features two teams from leagues below the second division, the team that is drawn first will play at home.

Northern group:

Hamburger SV (2. FBL)

1. FC Union Berlin (2. FBL)

FSV Gütersloh (2. FBL)

VfL Bochum (2. FBL)

SV Meppen (2. FBL)

FC Viktoria Berlin (RL Nordost)

Hertha BSC (RL Nordost)

1. FC Magdeburg (RL Nordost)

BSG Stahl Brandenburg (Landesliga)

VfR Warbeyen (RL West)

DJK Wacker Mecklenbeck (RL West)

Arminia Bielefeld (RL West)

ESV Rot-Weiss Göttingen (RL Nordost)

FC St. Pauli (RL Nord)

SV Henstedt-Ulzburg (RL Nord)

ATS Buntentor (RL Nord)

Kieler MTV (RL Nord)

F.C. Hansa Rostock (Verbandsliga)

Southern Group:

FC Ingolstadt (2. FBL)

SV 67 Weinberg (2. FBL)

SC Sand (2. FBL)

SG 99 Andernach (2. FBL)

Borussia Mönchengladbach (2. FBL)

SC Fortuna Köln (RL West)

SV Eintracht Leipzig-Süd (Landesliga)

1. FFV Erfurt (Landesliga)

1. FSV Mainz 05 (RL Südwest)

SV Elversberg (RL Südwest)

Kickers Offenbach (RL Süd)

SC Siegelbach 1894 (RL Südwest)

Tus Issel (RL Südwest)

Karlsruher SC (RL Süd)

VfB Stuttgart (RL Süd)

SV Hegnach (RL Süd)

Hegauer FV (Oberliga)

FC Forstern (RL Süd)

Round of 16 and quarter-finals:

All teams are in one pot.

Semi-finals:

All teams are in one pot. The team that is drawn first will play at home.