Women
DFB-Pokal
Competition information
The first round of the Women's DFB-Pokal will take place from 17th to 19th August 2024, followed by the second round between 7th and 11th September 2024. The round of 16 will be played from 22nd to 24th November 2024 and will be the final round of matches this calendar year. The cup season will resume with the quarter-finals from 11th to 13th February 2025, followed by the semi-finals on 22nd and 23rd March 2025. The final will take place on 1st May 2025 at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne. Can anyone manage to end VfL Wolfsburg's decade of dominance?
A total of 50 participants have qualified for the 2024/25 Women's DFB-Pokal. This includes all 12 teams from the Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga and 10 from the second division (no reserve sides), along with the five Regionalliga champions and 21 regional association cup winners. Two other Regionalliga sides also qualified, with extra berths given to the next-best non-qualified teams when the division’s winners also secured promotion to the 2. Frauen-Bundesliga.
Participants 2024/2025:
Google Pixel Women's Bundesliga 2023/2024 (all byes in the 1st main round)
- FC Bayern München
- VfL Wolfsburg
- Eintracht Frankfurt
- SGS Essen
- TSG Hoffenheim
- Bayer 04 Leverkusen
- SV Werder Bremen
- RB Leipzig
- SC Freiburg
- 1. FC Köln
- 1. FC Nürnberg
- MSV Duisburg
2nd Women's Bundesliga 2023/2024:
- 1. FFC Turbine Potsdam (Freilos in der 1. Hauptrunde)
- Carl Zeiss Jena (Freilos in der 1. Hauptrunde)
- SV Meppen
- Hamburger SV
- SG 99 Andernach
- SC Sand
- FSV Gütersloh 2009
- Borussia Mönchengladbach
- FC Ingolstadt 04
- SV 67 Weinberg
Promoted to 2nd Bundesliga:
- VfL Bochum
- 1. FC Union Berlin
3rd division champions 2023/2024 (or successor):
- SV Henstedt-Ulzburg (RL Nord)
- Hertha BSC (RL Nordost)
- DSC Arminia Bielefeld (RL West)
- 1. FSV Mainz 05 (RL Südwest)
- SV Hegnach (RL Süd)
Participants from the state associations:
- VfR Warbeyen (FV Niederrhein)
- SV Eintracht Leipzig-Süd (Sächsischer FV)
- DJK Wacker Mecklenbeck (FLV Westfalen)
- FC Viktoria 1889 Berlin (Berliner FV)
- FC St. Pauli (Hamburger FV)
- Karlsruher SC (Badischer FV)
- SV 07 Elversberg (Saarländischer FV)
- SC Fortuna Köln (FV Mittelrhein)
- ATS Buntentor (Bremer FV)
- VfB Stuttgart (Württembergischer FV)
- Kieler MTV (Schleswig-Holst. FV)
- 1. FC Magdeburg (FV Sachsen-Anhalt)
- F.C. Hansa Rostock (LFV Mecklenburg-Vorpommern)
- TuS Issel (FV Rheinland)
- BSG Stahl Brandenburg (FLV Brandenburg)
- SC Siegelbach 1894 (Südwestdeutscher FV)
- Kickers Offenbach (Hessischer FV)
- FC Forstern (Bayerischer FV)
- ESV Rot-Weiß Göttingen (Niedersächsischer FV)
- 1. FFV Erfurt (Thüringer FV)
- Hegauer FV (Südbadischer FV)
Each of the 12 sides from last season's Women's Bundesliga, as well as the top two sides from the 2023/24 2nd Women's Bundesliga, will receive a bye for the first round and enter the competition from the second round.
Google Pixel Women's Bundesliga 2023/2024:
- FC Bayern München
- VfL Wolfsburg
- Eintracht Frankfurt
- SGS Essen
- TSG Hoffenheim
- Bayer 04 Leverkusen
- SV Werder Bremen
- RB Leipzig
- SC Freiburg
- 1. FC Köln
- 1. FC Nürnberg
- MSV Duisburg
2nd Women's Bundesliga 2023/2024:
- 1. FFC Turbine Potsdam
- Carl Zeiss Jena
First and second rounds:
14 teams are awarded a bye for the first round. The remaining 36 qualified teams will be drawn against each other in 18 first-round ties.
The draw features two regional groups (North and South). The allocation of teams between these groups is done by the Women's & Girls' Football Commission based on regional criteria.
Generally speaking, the team that is drawn first will play at home. If two teams from different leagues are drawn against each other, the side from the lower division will always be awarded home advantage. However, if a tie features two teams from leagues below the second division, the team that is drawn first will play at home.
Northern group:
- Hamburger SV (2. FBL)
- 1. FC Union Berlin (2. FBL)
- FSV Gütersloh (2. FBL)
- VfL Bochum (2. FBL)
- SV Meppen (2. FBL)
- FC Viktoria Berlin (RL Nordost)
- Hertha BSC (RL Nordost)
- 1. FC Magdeburg (RL Nordost)
- BSG Stahl Brandenburg (Landesliga)
- VfR Warbeyen (RL West)
- DJK Wacker Mecklenbeck (RL West)
- Arminia Bielefeld (RL West)
- ESV Rot-Weiss Göttingen (RL Nordost)
- FC St. Pauli (RL Nord)
- SV Henstedt-Ulzburg (RL Nord)
- ATS Buntentor (RL Nord)
- Kieler MTV (RL Nord)
- F.C. Hansa Rostock (Verbandsliga)
Southern Group:
- FC Ingolstadt (2. FBL)
- SV 67 Weinberg (2. FBL)
- SC Sand (2. FBL)
- SG 99 Andernach (2. FBL)
- Borussia Mönchengladbach (2. FBL)
- SC Fortuna Köln (RL West)
- SV Eintracht Leipzig-Süd (Landesliga)
- 1. FFV Erfurt (Landesliga)
- 1. FSV Mainz 05 (RL Südwest)
- SV Elversberg (RL Südwest)
- Kickers Offenbach (RL Süd)
- SC Siegelbach 1894 (RL Südwest)
- Tus Issel (RL Südwest)
- Karlsruher SC (RL Süd)
- VfB Stuttgart (RL Süd)
- SV Hegnach (RL Süd)
- Hegauer FV (Oberliga)
- FC Forstern (RL Süd)
Round of 16 and quarter-finals:
All teams are in one pot.
Generally speaking, the team that is drawn first will play at home. If two teams from different leagues are drawn against each other, the side from the lower division will always be awarded home advantage. However, if a tie features two teams from leagues below the second division, the team that is drawn first will play at home.
Semi-finals:
All teams are in one pot. The team that is drawn first will play at home.
The DFB has awarded the domestic audiovisual broadcast rights for the 2022/23 to 2025/26 DFB-Pokal seasons. Pay-TV broadcaster Sky will show one live match per round up to the round of 16, with every quarter-final match being broadcast live on Sky. ARD and ZDF can also show one match per round live on free-to-air channels, in addition to one of the semi-final matches and the final.
The Women's DFB-Pokal final will take place on 1st May 2025. This marks the 16th time that it will be hosted at Cologne's RheinEnergieStadion, which will remain the host venue until at least 2025. Since the competition was first hosted in Cologne in 2010, the stadium and the surrounding areas have welcomed countless fans and families in an all-day event. The morning of the final features various football tournaments hosted by the Middle Rhine Football Association. From 11:11a.m. on, the annual fan and family festival takes place on the grounds around the stadium, with a variety of events and musical performances.
Schedule
2024/2025 fixture calendar
|Round 1:
|17th - 19th August 2024
|Round 2:
|7th - 11th September 2024
|Round of 16:
|22nd - 24th November 2024
|Quarterfinals:
|11th - 13th February 2025
|Semifinals:
|22nd/23rd March 2025
|Final in Cologne:
|1st May 2025
The trophy
Created by Thomas Hug (Design Agency Hug & Dorfmüller from Lucerne) the trophy measures 60 centimetres from top to bottom, weighs 11 kilos and stands on a tiered base, upon which the names of the previous winners are engraved.
Production
The silver-plated brass trophy was manufactured by G.D.E. Bertoni in Milan, who have previously produced trophies for the men's World Cup, Champions League and UEFA Cup. The company has also manufactured the trophy for the Women's Champions League. The new Women's DFB-Pokal trophy is valued at €30,000.