A total of 64 teams take part in the opening round of the DFB-Pokal, which includes the 36 teams from the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga, the 21 regional association cup winners, and the top four finishers of the 3. Liga.

The remaining three slots are awarded to the three regional associations with the most men's teams. Each association can provide a maximum of one additional participant. The decision as to which three associations can enter an additional team is made by the DFB Match Committee based on the DFB's current membership statistics. Each regional association must be represented by at least one amateur team.

Reserve teams are not eligible to participate in the DFB-Pokal. Additionally, two teams from the same club/limited company cannot take part in the competition. In the event that a reserve team or a team from a club that has already had another side qualify for the DFB-Pokal wins one of the regional cup competitions, the next-placed eligible team from the regional association cup will take their place in the DFB-Pokal.

In the event that a reserve team is amongst the top four finishers in the 3. Liga, or one of the top four sides in the 3. Liga has already qualified for the DFB-Pokal by virtue of winning a regional association cup competition, the next-placed eligible team in the 3. Liga table or the next-placed eligible finisher in the regional cup competition will replace them.

Spielgemeinschaften (two clubs that compete under a shared name) are not eligible to take part in the DFB-Pokal. A prerequisite for participation is that a declaration must be submitted when registering for the DFB-Pokal, stating that a commercial-exclusive stadium is available for live television broadcasts. The stadium does not have to be located at the headquarters of the club or its subsidiary. If the club or its subsidiary aren't the owners, a declaration stating this must be submitted by the owner.