Germany drawn against Netherlands, Austria and Scotland in the Women's Nations League

The Germany women's national team will come up against the Netherlands, Austria and Scotland in Group 1 of League A in the 2025 UEFA Nations League. The draw was conducted live from UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Thursday afternoon.

"It's an interesting group! The Netherlands, Austria and Scotland are three different opponents with differing styles of play and thus, necessitating a different approach to each game," said head coach Christian Wück. "Matches like this are extremely helpful in the lead-up to a major tournament. They will help us to continue the development of individual players and to continue strengthening our style of play until the European Championships. Our goal is to prepare ourselves for the EUROs with the help of these games and to be as successful as possible in every game."

The group stage matches will take place across three fixture windows. Matchdays 1 and 2 will be played on 19th to 26th February 2025, matchdays three and four from 2nd to 9th April 2025 and matchdays five and six from 28th May to 3rd June 2025.

Two-legged finals

The four group winners from League A will each take part in a two-legged semi-final under this new format, set to be held from 22nd to 28th October 2025. The final and third place match will also be held across two legs from 26th November to 2nd December 2025.

The fourth placed sides in each group will be relegated to League B, while the third and second placed sides in League B will take part in a play-off to determine who will be promote to League A.

2025 Women's Nations League groups

League A

A1: Germany, Netherlands, Austria, Scotland

A2: France, Iceland, Norway, Switzerland

A3: Spain, England, Belgium, Portugal

A4: Italy, Denmark, Sweden, Wales

League B

B1: Poland, Northern Ireland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Romania

B2: Ireland, Türkiye, Slovenia, Greece

B3: Finland, Serbia, Hungary, Belarus

B4: Czechia, Ukraine, Croatia, Albania



League C

C1: Slovakia, Färoe Islands, Moldavia, Gibraltar

C2: Malta, Georgia, Cyprus, Andorra

C3: Luxembourg, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein

C4: Azerbaijan, Montenegro, Lithuania

C5: Israel, Bulgaria, Estonia

C6: Kosovo, Latvia, North Macedonia