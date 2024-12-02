Germany lose 2-1 to Italy in their final home match of the year

The Germany Women’s national team lost their final fixture of the calendar year as they were defeated 2-1 by Italy in front of 15,125 fans in Bochum. Felicitas Rauch netted for Germany (51’), while Agnese Bonfantini (11’) and Sofia Cantore scored the goals which saw Italy claim victory (74’).

National team head coach Christian Wück made six alterations to his starting line-up from the 6-0 win over Switzerland on Friday. Ena Mahmutovic celebrated her debut in the Germany goal. Giulia Gwinn was once again named as captain, starting on the right side of defence. Sara Doorsoun and Sarai Linder formed the centre-half pairing, while Felicitas Rauch operated at left-back. Wück opted for a dual pivot of Janina Minge and Elisa Senß in defensive midfield with Vivien Endemann (right) and Klara Bühl (left) deployed on the flanks. Laura Freigang began in attacking midfield and Giovanna Hoffmann led the line in attack.

Defensive mistake hands Italy the lead

Germany sought to put Italy under the cosh from the get-go and this approach nearly paid dividends early on when Bühl looked to pick out Hoffmann in the box with a through pass; however, Italy goalkeeper Laura Giuliani rushed out of her goal to claim the ball (2’). Wück’s side kept up their energetic start but were then caught cold. Linder was caught out by Michela Cambiaghi when playing a misplaced pass in the build-up from the back. The striker then advanced quickly on goal before finding Bonfantini free in the box, who in turn beat Mahmutovic from close range.

In the period that followed, Italy gained encouragement as they ventured forward. In the 21st minute, Manuela Giugliano received the ball in space on the left-hand side of the penalty area and aimed to bend the ball into the far right corner of the net. Mahmutovic could only parry the effort in front of her but Cambiaghi’s follow-up shot was cleared off the line. On the other hand, though, Germany remained dangerous in attack. Endemann took the ball to the by-line on the right side of the box before delivering a looped cross, although this was cleared by an Italian defender (22’).

Germany grew ever-more into the game as half-time approached, forcing Italy back into their own half. Gwinn (37’) and Senß (38’) both tried their luck from distance, but the resulting corners provided little threat. Endemann was then seemingly tripped on the 18-yard line shortly before the whistle, but the referee decided against awarding a penalty and subsequently blew to signal the conclusion of the opening period.

Good pressure leads to the equaliser

Christian Wück brought on Lisanne Gräwe and Sophia Kleinherne for Linder and Minge for the second 45 minutes, as Germany once again came flying out of the blocks. Bühl and Hoffmann exchanged passes and circumvented the Italian defence in the process, leaving Bühl relatively free and with only Giuliani in the Italy goal to beat. The keeper stood strong to make the save, however (48’). Nevertheless, the next German effort did find the back of the net. Endemann wriggled free of a defender on the right wing to cross into the centre of the box where Rauch was the beneficiary of some lapse Italian defending, heading the ball into the bottom left-hand corner. Giuliani did get a hand to the effort but could not prevent it from crossing the line (51’).

The equalising goal seemed to free Germany up in attack somewhat. Firstly, Freigang played Hoffmann through into the penalty area, but her shot was parried (54’). Bühl then tested Giuliani again a minute later with a curled long-range effort. Senß was alert to a loss of possession by Italy, sending Endemann running centrally towards the Italy goal with a through pass. However, her strike ended up wide to the left of the net (57’). Wück then acted again to make a double change after an hour, with Cora Zicai and Lea Schüller replacing Bühl and Hoffmann.

Italy force a winner

Germany’s continued threat on the visitors’ goal did not end up translating onto the score line, even despite a further substitution from Wück, bringing Linda Dallmann on for Senß. Any energy was then sapped from Germany by the Italy goal that followed. Mahmutovic received a pass back to her with two onrushing Italian players before losing the ball to Cantore who prodded home for 2-1 (74’).

Germany did have the chance to level the game once more just four minutes later. Freigang had her shot from the right side of the area pushed out into the six-yard box, but Schüller could only hit the post on the rebound. Pia-Sophie Wolter then entered the fray for the final two minutes with captain Gwinn departing. Both Schüller and Rauch had attempts on goal before the end, with the latter just missing the top left corner. However, these were to be the final chances for the hosts.