Germany drawn against Italy for Nations League quarter-final

The Germany national team have been drawn against Italy for the quarter-final stage of the UEFA Nations League. Should Julian Nagelsmann’s side claim victory, they would then progress to a semi-final clash against either Denmark or Portugal, depending on who wins their quarter-final match-up. This was determined by the draw which took place at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.

The quarter-finals will consist of a two-legged format, to be played on 20th and 23rd March 2025. After winning their group, Germany secured a second-leg fixture at home, so will be jetting off to Italy for the first of the two matches. The semi-finals will occur on 4th and 5th June, with the competition’s final and third-place play-off to follow on the 8th. The location of the match-ups involving the final four is yet to be decided by UEFA’s executive committee; however, it is known that one of the participating nations will act as host.

Quarter-finals

Netherlands vs. Spain

Croatia vs. France

Denmark vs. Portugal

Italy vs. Germany

Semi-finals

Winner of Italy/Germany vs. Winner of Denmark/Portugal

Winner of Netherlands/Spain vs. Winner of Croatia/France

Play-offs A/B (March 2025)

Türkiye vs. Hungary

Ukraine vs. Belgium

Austria vs. Serbia

Greece vs. Scotland

Play-offs B/C (March 2025)

Kosovo vs. Iceland

Bulgaria vs. Ireland

Armenia vs. Georgia

Slovakia vs. Slovenia

Play-offs C/D (March 2026)

Gibraltar vs. Latvia

Malta vs. Luxembourg