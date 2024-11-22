News (engl.)
Germany drawn against Italy for Nations League quarter-final
The Germany national team have been drawn against Italy for the quarter-final stage of the UEFA Nations League. Should Julian Nagelsmann’s side claim victory, they would then progress to a semi-final clash against either Denmark or Portugal, depending on who wins their quarter-final match-up. This was determined by the draw which took place at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.
The quarter-finals will consist of a two-legged format, to be played on 20th and 23rd March 2025. After winning their group, Germany secured a second-leg fixture at home, so will be jetting off to Italy for the first of the two matches. The semi-finals will occur on 4th and 5th June, with the competition’s final and third-place play-off to follow on the 8th. The location of the match-ups involving the final four is yet to be decided by UEFA’s executive committee; however, it is known that one of the participating nations will act as host.
Quarter-finals
Netherlands vs. Spain
Croatia vs. France
Denmark vs. Portugal
Italy vs. Germany
Semi-finals
Winner of Italy/Germany vs. Winner of Denmark/Portugal
Winner of Netherlands/Spain vs. Winner of Croatia/France
Play-offs A/B (March 2025)
Türkiye vs. Hungary
Ukraine vs. Belgium
Austria vs. Serbia
Greece vs. Scotland
Play-offs B/C (March 2025)
Kosovo vs. Iceland
Bulgaria vs. Ireland
Armenia vs. Georgia
Slovakia vs. Slovenia
Play-offs C/D (March 2026)
Gibraltar vs. Latvia
Malta vs. Luxembourg
Categories: News (engl.)
Author: mmc/mw
