UEFA Nations League quarter-final against Italy to take place in Dortmund

The Germany national team will play the second leg of their UEFA Nations League quarter-final against Italy on 23rd March 2025 in Dortmund. The decision was made by the supervisory board and shareholders’ collective of DFB GmbH & Co. KG. National head coach Julian Nagelsmann’s side will first face the four-time world and two-time European champions on 20th March 2025 at the Giuseppe Meazza in Milan before the return leg takes place three days later at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

Germany last played at this stadium during their UEFA EURO 2024 campaign, when they faced Denmark in the round of 16. The competition hosts emerged 2-0 victors, with Kai Havertz netting alongside Germany’s recently-named Player of the Year for 2024, Jamal Musiala.

DFB sporting director Rudi Völler explained the decision. “Dortmund is home to one of our biggest and most atmospheric stadiums in Germany, so is the perfect location to host this clash between classic rivals. The national team has won many important matches here, most recently the European Championship round of 16 tie with Denmark during the summer. Before that was the match against World Cup runners-up France in September 2023. We really want to defeat Italy in March in order to reach the Nations League final four for the first time. To do that, we need the support of the fans who are always so brilliant in Dortmund.”

On 23th March 2025, Germany will play in Dortmund for the 23rd time overall. So far, Germany have won 18 of those matches, drawing three and losing just once, that being the 2006 World Cup semi-final against Italy which ended 2-0 after extra time. In total, Germany have won nine of 37 matches against Italy, with 13 games ending level. Italy have won 15 times.