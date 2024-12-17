Germany to face Denmark, Sweden and Poland at 2025 Women's EUROs

The Germany women's national team will come up against Denmark, Sweden and Poland in Group C at the 2025 Women's EUROs in Switzerland next summer. The draw was conducted by World Cup winner Sami Khedira and seven other former men's and women's professional footballers at the Swiss Tech Convention Centre in Lausanne.

Germany were among the first teams drawn from the pot, alongside hosts Switzerland, defending World Cup champions Spain and France. They will open their tournament against Poland in St. Gallen on 4th July (21:00 CEST), before facing Denmark in Basel on 8th July (18:00 CEST). Their final group stage will be against Sweden in Zurich on 12th July (21:00 CEST).

Wück: "An extremely competitive group"

Head coach Christian Wück said: "We've been drawn in an extremely competitive group, although there will be no easy opponents at the EUROs. The draw could have given us a tougher group, but every team in our group has the quality to reach at least the quarterfinals."

Nia Künzer, DFB director of women's football: "Denmark and Sweden are two successful countries in women's football. We've previously faced Poland as part of qualifying for the EUROs and they didn't make things easy for us. We will go into every game with the necessary respect for our opponents. In a tournament with just 16 teams, it's obvious that every group will be tough. But, we have the potential and the aim of reaching the quarterfinals."

DFB president Bernd Neuendorf: "The excitement around the draw shows the value that women's football enjoys in Switzerland and that they will make an excellent host for the 2025 Women's EUROs. Following on from the men's EUROs in Germany, this tournament in one of our neighbouring countries is the next international highlight that we are all looking forward to. I hope that this closeness will entice many fans to come support us and I'm certain that our team will do well at this tournament."

Sabine Mammitzsch, DFB vice-president for women's and girls' football: "Now that the draw has been completed, our excitement for the tournament will only keep growing. The draw has resulted in several exciting ties with great atmospheres inside the stadiums. We hope that there will be many Germany fans in Switzerland to support us and that we will be able to generate plenty of interest in and outside of Switzerland."

France, England and the Netherlands all potential quarterfinal opponents

Switzerland will open the tournament against Norway in Basel on 2nd July, before coming up against Iceland and Finland in Group A. Spain, Portugal, Belgium and Italy were all drawn into Group B, while France have been placed into Group D alongside defending champions England, Wales and the Netherlands.

The first-place team in each group will advance to the quarterfinals. The final will take place on 27th July in Basel (18:00 CEST).

View the full match schedule here.