Musiala: "Win games and keep making advances"

Jamal Musiala continues to become ever more crucial to FC Bayern München and wants to carry on his good recent form at international level in Germany’s final two group games of the current Nations League campaign. First up is a clash with Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday (kick-off 20:45 CET) before a trip to Hungary follows next Tuesday (kick-off also 20:45 CET). The 21-year-old spoke to DFB.de about perfection, fouls and the influence of his coaches.

Jamal Musiala on...

... expectations for the next major tournament: Despite the EUROS not going as perfectly as we would have liked, we caught a glimpse of the potential for the future. We have over a year and a half until the next World Cup and want to keep making advances until then by winning games and putting into practice everything that we have learned from the past couple tournaments.

... his path to becoming a perfect player: It is important to me to keep progressing, bit by bit. I already made advances last year but just missed the goals and assists to really show it. I have to keep working on myself so that I can improve, step by step, while also hoping to remain injury-free so that I can deliver my performances in as many games as possible.

... shot efficiency: I have always done extra shooting practice after training, because I already have that knowledge of how to strike a ball well from other match situations. What has changed now is the focus on trying to score the easy goals as well. I have got a lot of simple goals recently and always want to be on hand to finish when the opportunity presents itself.

... the influences of his coaches Kompany and Nagelsmann: I have a good relationship with both sets of coaching staff. We are open with one another and want to win as often as possible and make steps forward. I have had a lot of conversations with Julian in the past, when I was becoming a regular player at Bayern. He helped me a lot and made me a better player. I want to learn from every coach I play under.

... being the target of fouls: As with every other player, I try to talk to the referee. Communication is important when you are the target of fouls, but I don’t want to complain too much. Fouls are a part of the game that you simply have to deal with.

... his reception of praise: Over the years, I have looked at that kind of thing less and less. It is fun reading nice things about you but when it’s not going so well then it’s probably best to steer clear. It is important to keep the same routines and put your concentration into that in order to continue working on yourself and develop.