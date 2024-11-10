Sané replaces Undav in Germany squad

Deniz Undav will not join up as planned with the Germany squad at the DFB Campus in Frankfurt on Monday. The 28-year-old VfB Stuttgart forward will not be available to head coach Julian Nagelsmann for the upcoming UEFA Nations League home games against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Hungary due to a hamstring strain. On Sunday, Nagelsmann called up FC Bayern’s Leroy Sané in his place. Sané, who has been capped 65 times so far, has not featured for Germany since the EUROs because of injury.

The Germany squad will join up at the DFB Campus in Frankfurt on Monday as they prepare for their matches against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Freiburg on 16th November (20:45 CET) and against Hungary in Budapest on 19th November (20:45 CET). Germany are currently top of Group A3 of the UEFA Nations League ahead of the final two matches, with a five-point lead over both the Netherlands and Hungary.

The quarter-finals of the tournament will take place between 20th and 25th March 2025. Germany will find out their opponents in the draw on 22nd November.