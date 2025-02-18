Gwinn named new Germany Women’s captain

Giulia Gwinn (25) has been named as the new captain of the Germany Women’s national team, as announced by head coach Christian Wück on Tuesday morning. The FC Bayern München full-back takes over the reins from Alexandra Popp, who retired from international football last year with 145 caps for Germany to her name, having captained the national team since 2019.

Giulia Gwinn made her senior international debut in 2017 and has made 57 appearances for her nation since. She already led the Germany Women out for their last four matches but has now been permanently appointed as national team captain. VfL Wolfsburg’s Janina Minge (25) has been named as vice captain.

Gwinn: "I can’t put this feeling into words"

Giulia Gwinn: “It makes me so proud to have been chosen as captain of the Germany Women’s national team – I simply can’t put this feeling into words. I am very thankful for my new role and it is one that I will approach with great respect and excitement. I am so grateful to have been shown the faith put in me by the head coach and the entire coaching staff. There are a number of leaders within this group and each and every one is willing to take on responsibility. I believe this togetherness it is vitally important in order for us to have success. Winning is a team effort.”

National team head coach Christian Wück: “Giulia is an exemplary player who demonstrates great mentality and personality both on and off the pitch. That was clear from the previous four national team games in which she led the team and the whole coaching staff has gained incredible faith in Giulia in a very short space of time. I therefore have no doubt in my mind that she will be a fantastic captain.”