Derby drama in the quarter-final as Leverkusen knock Köln out

Bayer 04 Leverkusen’s defence of their DFB-Pokal crown goes on as they dispatched of Köln in an eventful derby. The league and cup double winning team of last season were able to turn around a 2-0 deficit in the quarter-final against their second-tier opposition, eventually prevailing over their Rhineland rivals 1. FC Köln, winning 3-2 after extra-time. Bayer’s hunt for the trophy they have previously won in 1993 and 2024 continues.

Germany U20 international Damian Downs (45+10’) and Linton Maina (54’) handed the second division league leaders the initial advantage before Germany national team starlet Florian Wirtz paved the way for a fightback from die Werkself. He provided the assist for the first of a Patrik Schick brace (61’, 90+6’), while Victor Boniface (98’) was the player that grabbed the goal which sees his club progress to the semi-finals.

FC believed they had found an extra-time equaliser when their winter signing Imad Rondic found the net in the 111th minute; however, after VAR intervention and explanation of the decision via the stadium announcement system from referee Frank Willenborg, the goal was ruled out for offside.

Downs with the first presentable opportunity

Neither the 30,210 fans inside the sold-out BayArena, nor the 22 players, nor the viewers at home got to see much of the opening two minutes of the contest. That was thanks to the smoky fog spread across the pitch, caused by the ignition of pyrotechnics. That forced Willenborg to put a halt to proceedings for around ten minutes, but when the match was able to recommence, it was the visitors who had the better of things. In the 15th minute, Downs fired over the first good chance of the game.

The defending champions found the opening phase tricky against a lively away side and they required Alejandro Grimaldo to hit the bar from a direct free-kick to really spring them into action (30’). They turned up the heat after that, and it was Grimaldo who again came close from the best opportunity of the game to that point in the 34th minute. The European Championship winner with Spain was not quite set for the delivery into him from Jeremie Frimpong, though, and he sent his effort dribbling just wide of the post.

Leverkusen appeared happy to take a goalless draw into the break come the end of stoppage time at the end of the first half, but the team top of Bundesliga 2 had other ideas. Downs controlled the ball impressively inside the penalty area, forced his way past a pair of defenders and left Bayer cup keeper Matej Kovar with no chance as he fired into the bottom left-hand corner (45+10’).

Maina cool as you like but schick hits back with a brace

Die Werkself emerged from the locker room with newfound vigour and had the first two presentable chances following the restart. Frimpong struck his shot straight at Köln stopper Marvin Schwäbe, before Wirtz sent the rebound wide (51’). Their geographical neighbours retained a threat on the counter-attack, however, and when Downs sent Linton Maina on his way down the right flank, the winger kept his cool to cut inside the defender and extend the lead with an emphatic finish (54’).

The hosts did not let themselves become disheartened. Instead, they kept the pressure on and received their due reward before long. Wirtz showcased world-class control and agility to dance through the Köln rear guard on the left wing, before his reverse pass to find Schick gave the striker the simple task of slotting home (61’).

Leverkusen found yet another gear as the match entered what was to be an enthralling final period. Chances did not just come the way of the home team, either. Along with Schick (82’) and Nathan Tella (88’), Timo Hübers also tried his luck for the visitors, but his headed attempt following a corner found Kovar in the way (84’).

The eight minutes of stoppage saw a stream of one-way traffic as Köln sat back in their defensive block, hoping to survive the barrage from Leverkusen and hang onto their lead. However, the Bayer pressure ultimately told as they found their deserved equaliser. A cross from Frimpong was met with full force by the head of Schick to make it 2-2 and ensure 30 more minutes of cup drama. Substitute Victor Boniface eventually made himself the extra-time hero with yet another header (98’), before Rondic thought he had levelled the contest once again as he turned the ball home on 111 minutes. Although, VAR found him to have been in an offside position, a decision explained over the stadium’s public announcement system, making both the fans in the stadium and at home fully aware that the goal had been chalked off.