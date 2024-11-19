Wück calls up Zicai and Şehitler for the first time

Germany women's head coach Christian Wück has announced his squad for the final two internationals of the year. Included for the first time in his 23-player squad are 19-year-old Cora Zicai (SC Freiburg) and 17-year-old Alara Şehitler (FC Bayern München).

Kathrin Hendrich (VfL Wolfsburg) returns to the team after having been unable to feature during the last international break in October. Ena Mahmutovic (FC Bayern München) has been called up for the first time since October 2023, alongside fellow goalkeepers Stina Johannes (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Sophia Winkler (SGS Essen). Ann-Katrin Berger has not been included in the squad in order to allow the goalkeeper a chance to rest after a busy summer at the Olympics in Paris and with her club in the USA. Maria-Luisa 'Mala' Grohs (FC Bayern München) is also not in the squad after having recently been diagnosed with a malignant tumour. She will therefore be sidelined for club and country for the foreseeable future.

"We wish Mala all the best as she embarks on the road to recovery."

Wück said, "The last few days have shown that football takes a backseat to our health. The news of Mala's diagnosis hit us all hard. I'm in contact with Mala and with her club. We wish her all the best as she embarks on the road to recovery. She will always have a home within the national team."

The team will meet in Stuttgart on Monday in order to prepare for their upcoming friendly against next year's EURO hosts Switzerland at the Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich on Friday, 29th November (20:00 CET). Their final home game of the year will then see Germany host Italy at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion in Bochum on Monday, 2nd December (20:30 CET).

"We're looking forward to our final two internationals of the year and of getting a preview of playing in Switzerland ahead of the EUROs," said Wück. "Our focus remains on testing out different options across various positions and of expanding our options in terms of available players. We want to get to know new players and offer them the opportunity to prove themselves ahead of the EUROs. Our goal is to have a well-structured team together as we head into the Nations League campaign and begin our preparations for the EUROs next year."