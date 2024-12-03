Leverkusen win 1-0 in Munich to reach quarterfinals

Defending DFB-Pokal champions Bayer Leverkusen won 1-0 against record cup champions Bayern München to progress through to the quarterfinals. Nathan Tella scored the game’s only goal against Bayern, who were down to ten men after Manuel Neuer was sent off after 16 minutes. Werder Bremen scored a stoppage-time winner to claim a 1-0 victory against second-division side SV Darmstadt 98 to qualify for the last eight.

Bayern, who had to do without injured star striker Harry Kane, lost a player early on into the game. Manuel Neuer brought Jeremie Frimpong down outside the penalty area, and referee Harm Osmers showed the FCB captain the red card (17’). As a result, head coach Vincent Kompany had to change things around, and brought on goalkeeper Daniel Peretz in place of Leroy Sané.

Tella strikes for Leverkusen

Frimpong then had Leverkusen’s first good chance of the game: after being played through nicely by Florian Wirtz, the Dutchman was denied by substitute Daniel Peretz (32’). Despite having one outfield player fewer on the pitch, the hosts continued to try and get forward, as Coman placed his close-range header narrowly over the goal (34’).

Half-time substitute Patrik Schick was forced off on the hour-mark due to injury. The Czechia international was replaced by Nathan Tella, who headed home eight minutes after coming on to give B04 the lead (69’). In spite of their best efforts, the ten men of Bayern were unable to create any real opportunities to get back in the game. Frimpong missed a chance to put the game to bed in added time, as his shot crashed off the crossbar.

Late drama in Bremen

Bundesliga 2 side Darmstadt did well to withstand Werder’s attacking pressure for a long time and were managing to keep the hosts’ attempts on goal out of the net. Coached by former Werder boss Florian Kohfeldt, the Lilies defended passionately and played counter-attacking football. Werder’s Jens Stage squandered the home side’s best chance of the first half from long range (39’).

The first-division side really put the pressure on at the start of the second half, but Ducksch and Schmid both missed chances in quick succession (47’). SVW only found a winning goal in second-half stoppage time. Anthony Jung turned it home from Marvin Ducksch’s free-kick to secure victory for the Green-Whites.