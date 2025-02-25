Bielefeld stun Werder to advance to cup semi-finals

Arminia Bielefeld have progressed to the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal following a 2-1 win against SV Werder Bremen. In doing so, the third-tier side eliminated Bundesliga opposition for the third time this season, having previously prevailed against Hannover 96, 1. FC Union Berlin and SC Freiburg.

The hosts started well in front of the hometown crowd at the SchücoArena, with Joel Felix recording the first chance of the night. He just missed getting on the end of a cross into the box (10’). Werder’s best chance in the opening quarter of an hour came through Marvin Ducksch, who narrowly missed the target with a low shot (13’).

Wörl gives Bielefeld the lead

Bielefeld managed to then take the lead in the 35th minute, as Marius Wörl won possession off of Julian Malatini at the edge of Werder’s penalty box. The midfielder placed the ball onto his right foot and curled in a shot from the edge of the area that sailed in with the help of the far post. Just two minutes later, Werder goalkeeper Michael Zetterer denied Stefano Russo from adding to their lead, clawing his free kick out of the top corner.

Malatini own goal doubles Arminia’s advantage

Just six minutes later, Mael Corboz delivered a cross in from the right flank. Malatini attempted to clear it, but instead sent the ball in at the back post to double Arminia’s lead (41’). Werder thus headed into the break trailing 2-0.

Burke gets one back for Werder

The Green-Whites got the second half off to a good start, as Justin Njinmah found himself one-on-one with Bielefeld goalkeeper Jonas Kersken early on. The shot-stopper came rushing out of his goal and managed to get a hand to the ball as the striker sought to round him and finish into an empty net (48’).

Minutes later, Leonardo Bittencourt was able to win possession at the halfway line and drive the ball up the pitch. After beating his marker with a clever move, the midfielder laid the ball off for Oliver Burke, who had been subbed on at half time. The Scottish striker controlled the ball neatly before finishing into the back of the net (56’). Njinmah then went close again in the 62nd minute, but his volley missed the target. Former Arminia man Amos Pieper nearly managed to draw level for Werder in added time, but had to watch as his header only crashed off the bar (90’+1). The final chance of the night fell to Mitchell Weiser, but he placed his effort high and wide before the full-time whistle went (90’+8). The third-tier side rushed to celebrate with their supporters, as Werder Bremen bowed out at the quarter-final stage.

Draw on Sunday

Aminia Bielefeld join VfB Stuttgart and defending champions Bayer 04 Leverkusen amongst the teams to have already successfully progressed to the semi-finals of this season’s competition. The last semi-finalist will be determined tomorrow evening, as RB Leipzig host VfL Wolfsburg (20:45 CET). The semi-final draw will then take place on Sunday evening (2nd March, 18:45 CET). Former Germany international Gerald Asamoah will conduct the draw live from the German Football Museum in Dortmund. The semi-finals will take place on 1st and 2nd April 2025, with the final slated to take place at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on 24th May 2025.