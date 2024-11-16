Kleindienst: “A dream come true”

Tim Kleindienst: I’m pleased with tonight’s win and that I could score two goals. It’s a real dream come true for me. Being able to contribute to a 7-0 victory is great. As a team, a lot came off for us, especially in attack. We had lots of chances in the first half too.

Jamal Musiala: That was enjoyable. We did the things we had set out to do before the game. You can relax and play your game a bit more after a few goals. We were solid in defence as well. I don’t actually train headers, it’s all just about positioning. You have to be in the right place and connect well with the ball.

Julian Nagelsmann: We put in an incredibly aggressive and relentless performance, both in defence and in attack. We didn’t let up after making substitutions, we didn’t give them any respite. Joshua Kimmich has a bit of an injury, but we hope it’s nothing serious. Our Gegenpressing was our most impressive thing tonight. It was a really good game. In the past, there have often been occasions where we haven’t got the ball forward quick enough after winning it back, but it was much better today.

Florian Wirtz: That was my first ever goal from a free-kick. It was nice that I could round off the evening with it. The most important thing was that we won. The whole team played well, so it was a great evening all round.

Oliver Baumann: Tonight was incredible. Scoring so many goals in a game is amazing. Keeping a clean sheet means a lot to me, as does winning my second cap. I’m delighted and we can be happy as a team.