Germany U21s’ EURO 2027 qualifying group drawn

The Germany U21 national team have been drawn into qualification Group F for the 2027 European Championship in Albania and Serbia, along with Georgia, Greece, Northern Ireland, Latvia and Malta. This was decided by the draw which took place at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Thursday.

“We are excited about the tough tests ahead of us with this group. Georgia are a very ambitious footballing nation and one that has had success of late, only going out on penalties in the quarter-final of the previous U21 EUROs in 2023, which they hosted. They have also qualified for the 2025 EUROs. Greece have a host of young talent and have performed well in qualification,” analysed U21 head coach Antonio di Salvo regarding the opponents. “Our matches against Northern Ireland, Latvia and Malta will also be interesting affairs, since we haven’t met with them too frequently of late. Our target is to simply top the group and secure our qualification for the European Championship in Albania and Serbia.”

Besides Latvia, who the Germany U21s last met in EUROs qualifying in 2022, previous meetings with their latest group opponents were rather further in the past. They played Greece during the qualification phase in 2012, Northern Ireland in 2010 and Georgia in 1995. Facing Malta will be a qualifying first.

The qualification stage will last from September 2025 until October 2026, with 14 spots in the tournament finals up for grabs alongside hosts Albania and Serbia. The nine group winners qualify automatically along with the best second-placed team. The other eight runners-up will take part in two-legged play-off fixtures to decide the final four competitors for the European U21 Championship proper.

The European U21 Championship 2025 is still yet to take place and will be held in Slovakia. The tournament will begin on 11th July, with the final scheduled for the 28th of the same month.

European U21 championship 2027 qualification groups

Group A: Spain, Romania, Finland, Kosovo, Cyprus, San Marino

Group B: Portugal, Czechia, Bulgaria, Scotland, Azerbaijan, Gibraltar

Group C: France, Switzerland, Iceland, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Estonia

Group D: England, Ireland, Slovakia, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Andorra

Group E: Italy, Poland, Sweden, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Armenia

Group F: Germany, Georgia, Greece, Northern Ireland, Latvia, Malta

Group G: Netherlands, Norway, Slovenia, Israel, Bosnia-Herzegovina

Group H: Ukraine, Croatia, Hungary, Türkiye, Lithuania

Group I: Denmark, Belgium, Austria, Wales, Belarus