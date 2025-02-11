National team head coach Christian Wück calls up Rebecca Knaak

National team head coach Christian Wück has announced his 23-player squad for Germany’s two upcoming UEFA Women’s Nations League matches. His side will first face the Netherlands in Breda on 21st February (20:45 CET) before taking on Austria in Nürnberg on 25th February (18:15 CET).

Rebecca Knaak of Manchester City has received her first senior call up for some time. The 28-year-old defender featured for Germany at every level of youth international football and also won the 2014 U-20 World Cup in Canada under head coach Maren Meinert. Both goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger (NY Gotham FC) and Sara Däbritz (Olympique Lyon) return to selection along with Jule Brand (VfL Wolfsburg), who missed the last couple of international fixtures through injury.

Wück: "Knaak has an impressive left foot"

Head coach Christian Wück: “Rebecca Knaak has an impressive left foot while also possessing the qualities that a centre-back requires in order to be successful, in terms of being strong in the tackle, tall in stature and good on the ball. She certainly does more than just make up defensive numbers in the squad. Sara Däbritz provides a great deal of experience to this team as well as a cool head when being pressed in possession.”

14 players have been nominated to be on standby, including six called up to the latest U23s squad, namely Cora Zicai (SC Freiburg), Alara Şehitler (FC Bayern München), Shekiera Martinez (West Ham United) and Marie Müller (Portland Thorns FC) as well as goalkeepers Rafaela Borggräfe (SC Freiburg) and Ena Mahmutovic (FC Bayern München).

“Lay the groundwork for a successful EUROs”

The Germany Women’s national side will meet up in Frankfurt this coming Monday before their UEFA Women's Nations League campaign kicks off at the Rat Verlegh Stadion in Breda on 21st February when they face the Netherlands in the first of their matches in Group 1 of League A. The team’s opening home game of the new year awaits just a few days afterwards, when Germany host Austria at the Max-Morlock-Stadion in Nürnberg on 25th February.

Christian Wück: “It is great to be getting going again after the winter break and to be meeting up with the squad as we begin our preparations for the EUROs later this year. The first four games of the previous year really helped to develop a clear structure within the team. Our aim now is to continue to lay the groundwork for a successful European Championship, hopefully strengthening game by game. The mindset you need in order to be successful in one developed via performances and the way we go about things so that is something we are fully in control of. I’m especially looking forward to our first home match of the new year in Nürnberg. It’s a great city and I know the supporters awaiting us will be plentiful and full of energy.”

Squad overview

Goalkeepers: Ann-Katrin Berger, Stina Johannes, Sophia Winkler

Defenders: Sara Doorsoun, Giulia Gwinn, Kathrin Hendrich, Rebecca Knaak, Sarai Linder, Felicitas Rauch, Janina Minge, Pia-Sophie Wolter

Midfielders/Forwards: Jule Brand, Klara Bühl, Selina Cerci, Sara Däbritz, Linda Dallmann, Vivien Endemann, Laura Freigang, Lisanne Gräwe, Giovanna Hoffmann, Sjoeke Nüsken, Lea Schüller, Elisa Senß

On standby: Nicole Anyomi, Rafaela Borggräfe, Pauline Bremer, Sophia Kleinherne, Melissa Kössler, Paulina Krumbiegel, Sydney Lohmann, Lina Magull, Ena Mahmutovic, Shekiera Martinez, Marie Müller, Alara Şehitler, Carolin Simon, Cora Zicai