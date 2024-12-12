News (engl.)
Giulia Gwinn is the Germany Women’s Player of the Year
The fans have spoken! Giulia Gwinn has been named the Germany Women’s Player of the Year 2024. It’s the first time that the 25-year-old has taken the accolade, claiming a commanding 59 percent of the vote. Ann-Katrin Berger was second with 26 percent, ahead of last year’s winner Klara Bühl on 15 percent. A total of 50,000 users took part in the vote, which was carried on out on the DFB-Frauen’s Instagram account in collaboration with the Fan Club Nationalmannschaft.
Gwinn’s win is deserved after an impressive 2024. The right-back from Bundesliga champions FC Bayern München featured in all 18 internationals during the year, scoring eight goals and assisting a further three. Her decisive penalty in the 1-0 win over Spain at the Olympic Games in Paris earned Germany a bronze medal.
The Fan Club Nationalmannschaft and DFB.de would like to congratulate Giulia Gwinn on this honour and thank all the fans for taking part!
