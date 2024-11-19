Germany denied victory by last minute penalty

The Germany national team secured their unbeaten status in the group stage of the UEFA Nations League. In Budapest, national head coach Julian Nagelsmann’s side drew 1-1 with hosts Hungary. After Felix Nmecha’s first international goal in the 76th minute, the Hungarians equalised right at the death in stoppage time, after Dominik Szoboszlai converted a penalty (90+9’). However, Germany’s progression as group winners was already in the bag before kick-off at the Puskas Arena.

Julian Nagelsmann made nine changes from the team that started against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday, deploying Robin Koch and Nico Schlotterbeck in central defence ahead of Alexander Nübel in goal, with Benjamin Henrichs and captain Joshua Kimmich providing the width in the back line. Nmecha and Robert Andrich formed the dual pivot, with Chris Führich, Julian Brandt and Leroy Sané operating in front of them behind lone striker Serge Gnabry.

Lacking that finishing touch

The early stages were rather topsy-turvy, without either team really being able to conjure up a decent shooting opportunity. Germany were still looking for that killer, final pass. Gnabry unleashed the first shot in the 12th minute, but aimed wide of Hungary’s net. Germany started to increase their dominance, with Hungary lying in wait, ready to strike on the break.

One of these counter-attacks led to the best chance of the game to that point after a German loss of possession in their build-up play, but Andras Schäfer met his match in Nübel (24’). At the other end, Henrichs’ free-kick from distance had a little too much backlift and sailed over (30’). Shortly after, a Henrichs cross set up Gnabry, but he was thwarted at the last moment by Marton Dardai (33’). Hungary remained the more dangerous side, though. Zsolt Nagy wriggled free of the Germany defence in the 39th minute, but failed to beat Nübel from an unchallenged position.

Nagelsmann made his first move at half-time, bringing on Robin Gosens for Kimmich. Gosens took up the position on the left flank, with Henrichs switching to the right. Gosens, in fact, had the first good chance of the second period after nice interplay with Gnabry, but could not generate the requisite power behind his shot (50’). The Germany fans did have a moment of celebration, but only a brief one until they saw the flag raised to indicate that Brandt was just offside before he found the net (60’).

Havertz hits the post but Nmecha finds the net

The next Germany substitutions saw the attacking trio of Kai Havertz, Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz enter the fray, with Gnabry, Führich and Brandt all departing (61’). The fresh legs had an almost immediate impact, but Havertz could only find the right-hand upright following Gosens’ cross (63’). There was more threat behind these attacking surges now, although the Hungary counter-attacks continued to cause concern. Nübel once again had to be in the way, this time denying Barnabas Varga with a world-class reflex save (67’).

The match remained competitive, with both teams refusing to settle for a draw. Germany then finally struck. After a Wirtz corner, Hungary were initially able to just about stop Schlotterbeck’s header on the goal line, but Nmecha was the quickest to react to the rebound, turning home his first senior goal for Germany. The fifth German change followed, Tim Kleindienst replacing Sané in the 80th minute. Hungary had shown no further signs of grabbing an equaliser until a video review adjudged Koch to have committed a handball offence and awarded them a penalty, which Szoboszlai scored.