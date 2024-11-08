Collins, Bischof and Kemlein receive first U21s call up

Having successfully qualified for next year's U21 European Championship in Slovakia, head coach Antonio Di Salvo's side can look forward to two friendlies against strong opposition during the upcoming international break. The team will host Denmark U21s on Friday, 15th November (18:00 CET) at the Tivoli Stadium in Aachen, before travelling to Valenciennes to take on France U21s on Tuesday, 19th November (18:15 CET). Both of their upcoming opponents have also qualified for the U21 EUROs.

"We want to use these two games to see where we're at compared to strong opponents like this," said Di Salvo. "This is the next step for our team in the lead up to next summer's EUROs. As part of that, we need to continue to improve our decision-making at the highest level and also want to give some players the opportunity to prove themselves."

Di Salvo has called up a trio of players for the first time, with Namdi Collins (Eintracht Frankfurt), Tom Bischof (TSG Hoffenheim) and Aljoscha Kemlein (1. FC Union Berlin) all hoping to make their debuts for the side. Frankfurt's Nathaniel Brown and Nice's Youssoufa Moukoko have also returned.

"Earned their call-ups through strong performances"

"Namdi, Tom and Aljoscha have earned this by virtue of their strong performances," said Di Salvo. "We want to use this international break to get to know them better, which we're looking forward to. Nene and Youssoufa are two experienced players that are returning to the squad to help support us in these two important games."

Di Salvo was unable to call up a number of players due to injury, including Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund, thigh), Merlin Röhl (SC Freiburg, torn syndesmosis ligament), Luca Netz (Borussia Mönchengladbach, foot), Linus Gechter (Hertha BSC, shoulder surgery) and Colin Kleine-Bekel (Holstein Kiel, working towards a comeback.

The 2025 European Championships will take place from 11th to 28th June in Slovakia. The group stage draw will take place on Tuesday, 3rd December in Bratislava.