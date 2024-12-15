News (engl.)
Rhine derby in quarter-finals: Leverkusen to take on Köln
Germany handball player Julian Köster conducted the draw for this season’s DFB-Pokal clashes at the German Football Museum in Dortmund. Alongside DFB vice-president Peter Frymuth, the Olympic silver medallist drew four mouth-watering clashes, including a Rhine derby between last year’s winners Bayer Leverkusen and 1. FC Köln.
Third-division side Arminia Bielefeld will have home advantage when they take on SV Werder Bremen, while there is another local derby on the horizon in the form of VfB Stuttgart’s encounter with FC Augsburg. Elsewhere, RB Leipzig will host VfL Wolfsburg for a spot in the semi-finals.
The quarter-finals will be played in two rounds of fixtures, with two games on 4th/5th February 2025. The remaining clashes are due to take place on 25th/26th February. The grand final will be held at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on 24th May 2025.
The men’s DFB-Pokal quarter-final draw in full
4th/5th/25th/26th February 2025:
RB Leipzig - VfL Wolfsburg
Arminia Bielefeld - SV Werder Bremen
VfB Stuttgart - FC Augsburg
Bayer 04 Leverkusen - 1. FC Köln
