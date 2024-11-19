Beier scores brace in France draw

Germany U21s remained undefeated in their final game of 2024. Head coach Antonio Di Salvo’s side led for a large part of the game in France thanks to a Maximilian Beier brace (5’, 50’), but after the hosts levelled the scores through goals from Matthys Tel (63’) anf Loum Tchaouna (90’+3), Germany U21s were forced to be content with a draw. “We’re disappointed, because we deserved a lot more today,” commented Antonio Di Salvo after full-time. “We had France where we wanted them, were controlling the game, but at the end, things just didn’t go our way.”

Di Salvo made three changes to the side that started the last game against Denmark. Ansgar Knauff, Nick Woltemade and Hendry Blank came in Tim Oermann, Brajan Gruda and Paul Wanner. Jonas Urbig began the game between the sticks, with Blank and Max Rosenfelder forming a centre-back partnership in front of him. Nathaniel Brown and Nnamdi Collins started at left- and right-back respectively. Eric Martel and Rocco Reitz formed a midfield pivot, with Beier on the left wing and Knauff on the right. Di Salvo opted for a strike partnership up top, consisting of Woltemade and Nicolò Tresoldi.

Germany U21s made a fantastic start as they took the lead with their first real chance of the game (5’). After some nice combination play on the right-hand side, Knauff forwarded it to Woltemade. With the French defence deploying a high line, there was lots of space for the Stuttgart attacker to exploit, as he crossed it in to the oncoming Beier, who slotted it past Obed Nkambadio with a first-time effort from the penalty spot to give the visitors the lead.

U21s wait for counter opportunities after going ahead

After the opening goal, France U21s regained control of the game and were working it nicely in the Germany half. However, the “Equipe tricolore” were unable to play it past the alert German defence. Di Salvo’s side tried to cause problems on the counter, but attempts from Beier (9’) and Tresoldi (19’) both missed the target.

Following this, the game lost its tempo somewhat. Germany U21s sat back and focused on a defensive and counter-ready structure. Beier was about to capitalise on a momentary lapse of concentration from the French defence on the half-hour mark, but Nkambadio was able to clear the ball (32’). The first good opportunity of the game for “Les Bleus” fell to Andy Diouf: his powerful effort from 20 yards out sailed over the crossbar (34’). Urbig was then called into action a few minutes later. The 1. FC Köln keeper needed to save Sael Kumbedi’s centrally placed shot from close range (39’). Beier had a good chance to double his side’s lead shortly before the break. The Dortmund man had the goal at his mercy following Woltemade’s low cross into the box, but Doukoure got to the ball at the very last moment (41’), which meant the visitors only took a one-goal lead into the changing rooms at half-time.

After the break, the “France Espoirs” headed straight towards the Germany penalty area, winning several corners and only being denied an equaliser from the edge of the box by a good Urbig save (47’). A counterattack opportunity arose for Germany in this early offensive phase for the hosts, one which they utilised perfectly. Knauff picked out Beier, who was all alone at the back post, with a cross from the right flank, and the attacker headed the ball into the right corner from a short distance to double Germany’s lead (50’).

Tel gets one back

Di Salvo made his first changes after the second goal: Brajan Gruda, Aljoscha Kemlein and Youssoufa Moukoko replaced Knauff, Martel and Tresoldi. Substitute Gruda was straight into the action as he fouled Valentin Atangana Edoa in the penalty box. Tel slotted the resulting penalty into the bottom-right corner to halve the arrears (63’). Germany then countered down the other end in an attempt to restore their two-goal cushion, but Beier’s shot was blocked (65’).

The game then began to reflect the events of the first half: France had lots of possession but were being denied time and again by the Germany back line. Di Salvo’s side were trying to put the game to bed on the counterattack but were lacking that final precision in attack. Di Salvo elected to make a further change, bringing on Jens Castrop for Collins in the 73rd minute.

Late France equaliser

France U21s kept piling the pressure onto the Germany defence in the closing stages, but the visitors stood compact and were acting cleverly. Urbig demonstrated his qualities as he saved from a close-range headed effort following a corner (83’). Woltemade was then subbed off in place of Jan Thielmann in the 86th minute. All signs were pointing towards an away victory for Germany, but then France got their reward for their late period of pressure and netted an equaliser in stoppage time (90’+3). As they attacked up the right flank, Kiliann Sildilla put a flat cross into Loum Tchaouna, who had not long been on the field. The substitute found the back of the net from twelve yards to make it 2-2.

The draw extends Germany U21s’ unbeaten streak to 13 matches, with their next test not coming until next year. After a couple of international friendlies in March, preparations for June’s U21 EURO in Slovakia will begin in May.