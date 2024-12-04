Cologne need extra time to see off 10-man Hertha

VfL Wolfsburg are through to the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal after a commanding 3-0 victory over TSG Hoffenheim. Elsewhere, the clash between 2. Bundesliga sides 1. FC Köln and Hertha BSC couldn't be decided in normal time. The hosts from Cologne eventually clinched a 2-1 win in the dying moments of extra time to book their place in the next round.

The hosts from Wolfsburg controlled proceedings from the outset. They could have taken the lead after just 20 minutes, but Tiago Tomas failed to connect properly with a low cross from close range (22'). VfL continued to pile on the pressure, with efforts from Tomas (34') and Ridle Baku (42') blocked by the resolute Hoffenheim defence. The visitors had their best chance through Tom Bischof, whose long-range strike whistled just past the left post (42').

The 2017 DFB-Pokal champions maintained their dominance in the second half. Shortly after making a triple substitution in the 58th minute, Ralph Hasenhüttl’s side were rewarded for their persistence. Denis Vavro’s free-kick took slipped through the hands of Hoffenheim keeper Oliver Baumann and into the back of the net (63'). Moments later, Jonas Wind doubled Wolfsburg’s advantage, converting a low cross from Baku with a cool finish into the bottom right corner from 12 yards out (67'). Andrej Kramaric came close to pulling one back for TSG (71'), but Yannick Gerhardt sealed the win with a quickly taken free-kick, smashing home to make it 3-0 (85').

Köln deliver late twist in extra time

It was anything but a cautious start to the encounter between 1. FC Köln and Hertha BSC. After a frenetic opening, Ibrahim Maza gave the visitors the lead from the penalty spot (12'). The hosts almost responded immediately, with Tim Lemperle heading narrowly wide (15'). However, Hertha’s fortunes took a turn for the worse midway through the first half when Deyovaisio Zeefuik was sent off for headbutting Timo Hübers, earning a straight red card from referee Tobias Reichel (25'). With the numerical advantage, Köln took control of the match and soon found the equaliser. After a corner from Maximilian Finkgräfe, the ball pinballed between players in the box before bouncing off Florian Niederlechner’s thigh and into his own net (30'). Despite sustained pressure from the Billy Goats before half-time, Hertha’s compact defence managed to hold firm.

After the break, the Berliners sat back and allowed Effzeh to control possession, relying on counter-attacks to create chances. 1. FC Köln keeper Marvin Schwäbe denied Michael Cuisance (53'), while Hertha’s Tjark Ernst made several crucial saves to keep the score level. With neither side able to find a winner, the match headed into extra time. The home side continued to dominate in extra time, creating multiple opportunities. Ernst was on hand again to deny Damion Downs (112') and Hübers (118'). Just as the game seemed destined for a penalty shootout, Köln struck the decisive blow. Substitute Florian Kainz was fouled in the box, and Dejan Ljubicic coolly converted the resulting penalty into the bottom right corner (120'+1), sparking wild celebrations at the RheinEnergieSTADION.