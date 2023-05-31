World Cup bid 2027: Bidding Agreement signed

The next step has been taken. Having submitted the official declaration of interest to FIFA, the KNVB, the RBFA and the DFB have now signed and dispatched the so-called "Bidding Agreement" as an integral part of the bidding process for the 2027 Women's World Cup. With that, the three national associations, whose joint bid to host the tournament in four years' time runs under the motto of "Breaking New Ground", have agreed to the FIFA regulations for the bidding process.

The bidding agreement bears the signatures of the general secretaries of the three associations - Heike Ullrich (DFB), Gijs de Jong (KNVB) and Manu Leroy (RBFA). "We have already gelled into a team over the past few months and are ready for the bidding process," says Heike Ullrich. Manu Leroy adds: "The joint bid strengthens us in the goals we are pursuing." And Gijs de Jong leaves no doubt either when he says: "We're aiming high!"

According to FIFA, further bidding agreements, the basic purpose of which is to vouch for compliance with the principles of the bidding process, have also been submitted by the national associations of Brazil, South Africa, as well as the USA and Mexico, which are also bidding for the 2027 Women's World Cup. On 17 May 2024, the FIFA Congress is going to decide on who is awarded the hosting rights to the female game's showcase tournament.