Women’s Nations League: Hrubesch names 23-player squad

Horst Hrubesch named his squad for the UEFA Women’s Nations League games against Wales (27th October, 17:45 CEST, Sinsheim) and Iceland (31st October, 20:00 CET, Reykjavík) on Friday. 23 players have been selected in the interim coach’s squad, with Sara Däbritz (Olympique Lyon) and Svenja Huth (VfL Wolfsburg) making a return. Däbritz was missing last time out due to bereavement, whilst Huth was absent due to the birth of her son.

Hrubesch has to do without VfL Wolfsburg goalkeeper Merle Frohms (concussion). Alongside Ann-Katrin Berger, the goalkeeping trio is made up of Stina Johannes (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Ena Mahmutovic (MSV Duisburg). FC Bayern Munich’s Sydney Lohmann is also absent since she is recovering from an ankle injury.

“We want to attack things together!”

Horst Hrubesch said: “I see a lot of potential in these players and therefore have plenty of faith that we will get positive results from both of these important Nations League games. We want to attack things together! We made the decision regarding Merle Frohms following close consultation with her club. We don’t want to take any risks. The players’ health is always the most important thing.”

The home game against the Welsh will be the Germany women’s national team’s third group game of the newly introduced UEFA competition. Germany started with a 2-0 defeat against Denmark, before winning 4-0 against Iceland in their second game. The group winners will qualify for the finals, which will be contested by the top four teams and played between 21st and 28th February 2024. Both finalists from the UEFA Women’s Nations League will qualify for the Olympic football tournament in 2024, alongside hosts France. If France make the final of the competition, then the third-placed side will take that unclaimed spot in the Olympic tournament.

The squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea), Stina Johannes (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ena Mahmutovic (MSV Duisburg)

Defenders: Sara Doorsoun (Eintracht Frankfurt), Giulia Gwinn (FC Bayern Munich), Marina Hegering (VfL Wolfsburg), Kathrin Hendrich (VfL Wolfsburg), Sarai Linder (TSG Hoffenheim), Sjoeke Nüsken (Chelsea), Felicitas Rauch (VfL Wolfsburg)

Midfielders/Attackers: Nicole Anyomi (Eintracht Frankfurt), Jule Brand (VfL Wolfsburg), Klara Bühl (FC Bayern Munich), Sara Däbritz (Olympique Lyon), Linda Dallmann (FC Bayern Munich), Laura Freigang (Eintracht Frankfurt), Svenja Huth (VfL Wolfsburg), Lena Lattwein (VfL Wolfsburg), Lina Magull (FC Bayern Munich), Janina Minge (SC Freiburg), Lena Oberdorf (VfL Wolfsburg), Alexandra Popp (VfL Wolfsburg), Lea Schüller (FC Bayern Munich)