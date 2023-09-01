U21s squad announced for games against Ukraine and Kosovo

U21s coach Antonio Di Salvo has named his squad for the first internationals of the new season, to be played against Ukraine on 8th September in Saarbrücken (18:15 CEST) and versus Kosovo in Pristina on 12th September, the first European qualifier of the new cycle. Germany’s other opponents in the group are Israel, Poland, Bulgaria and Estonia.

There are just five players – Noah Atubolu, Kenneth Schmidt (both SC Freiburg), Eric Martel (1. FC Köln), Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund) and Nelson Weiper (1. FSV Mainz 05) – retained from this summer’s U21 European Championship squad.

Ansgar Knauff (Eintracht Frankfurt) returns to the squad after missing the tournament due to injury. Jonas Urbig, Tim Lemperle (both SpVgg Greuther Fürth) and Marco John (TSG Hoffenheim 1899) have been called up previously, while Luca Netz (Borussia Mönchengladbach) and Marton Dardai (Hertha BSC) miss out due to injury.

Di Salvo: “Fresh start”

Antonio Di Salvo has gone with a 23-man squad, consisting of players born between 2002 and 2005. The youngest player is Nelson Weiper, with Noah Atubolu and Eric Martel the most-capped members of the squad. The coach commented: “I’m looking forward to things getting going again. We’ve used the summer break to analyse our disappointing U21 EURO campaign and now want to have a fresh start with the things we’ve learnt. We’ve been able to put together a good group of players, with a fair few having already played at this level. We’ll use the coming days and the friendly to prepare as best we can for the EURO qualifier in Kosovo.”

The team will come together on Monday afternoon in Saarbrücken (4/9). Fans are invited to attend a public training session on Thursday, 7th September at the Ludwigsparkstadion in Saarbrücken.