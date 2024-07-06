Thank you, Germany!

Dear fans,

We really wanted to give you and ourselves the title at this year’s European Championship – in Germany, for Germany. We didn’t manage that. And it hurts.

But there is one thing we will remember about this tournament.

And that thing is your emotion. The way you cheered us on, celebrated and supported us through the tournament to the quarter-finals. We have missed your passion and your love in recent years. Now we have it back and we felt it at every moment this summer.

We will also remember the pictures of you, cheering us on in the streets, the stadiums, the fan zones and your living rooms, wearing our jerseys – whether they be white or pink and purple. You were completely invested in us.

And hopefully you’ll remember how we played, fought and scored for you – even if that wasn’t enough against Spain.

Thanks to you, this European Championship felt like a homecoming, just as we wanted it to. Thank you for three wonderful weeks at the tournament. It’s been a pleasure.

Your national team