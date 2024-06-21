Tah daring to dream

It’s been a whirlwind few weeks for Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah. Having just won a domestic double with his club, he had scarcely a moment to take it all in before jumping into preparations for this summer’s European Championships. After Germany made it two wins from two against Hungary on Wednesday, attentions now turn to their third and final group game against Switzerland on Sunday. Ahead of that match, DFB.de sat down for a chat with the 28-year-old, where he spoke about his experience of the tournament so far and his aims for the remainder of the competition.

DFB.de: Jonathan, you’ve had plenty to celebrate in recent weeks – you won a league and cup double with Bayer Leverkusen. What did you make of the atmosphere in Stuttgart for the national team’s 2-0 win over Hungary on Wednesday?

Jonathan Tah: The atmosphere is top-class! Not just at the matches, but even before that at our public training sessions, you could tell that we’re building something here again. It’s not just that we’re celebrating together – we earn our success together, too.

DFB.de: The enthusiasm for the tournament is clear not just in the stadiums, but also out on the streets and in the fan parks. There were lots of people outside the hotel in Stuttgart, and some of the fans walked to the stadium in a large fans’ procession. Do you see that sort of thing as a team?

Tah: Yeah, we’re aware of it. We see it ourselves, we get videos on our phones from friends and family. It pushes us on when we’re reminded that everyone is behind us.

DFB.de: The fans were also signing “Berlin, Berlin, we’re going to Berlin” in Stuttgart – a chant you’re probably more than familiar with after your season at club level. Is it still too early to dream of the final?

Tah: Of course everyone should be allowed to dream. But at the end of the day, you’ve got to make it happen. We’ve still got some tough games ahead of us before Berlin. But as we’ve said from the start, that’s what we’re playing for.

DFB.de: You and Joshua Kimmich celebrating a Manuel Neuer save is already one of the tournament’s most iconic photos. What were you thinking at that moment?