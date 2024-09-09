Stiller: I had goosebumps when my number came up

The 5-0 victory against Hungary in the UEFA Nations League wasn’t the only thing Angelo Stiller celebrated on Saturday. The 23-year-old midfielder was substituted on for Robert Andrich in the 82nd minute of the game, marking his Germany Men’s national team debut. In an interview with DFB.de, Stiller spoke about his first days as part of the national team squad and the feeling of togetherness between the team and the fans.

DFB.de: Angelo Stiller, you were brought on in the 82nd minute on Saturday, shortly after Kai Havertz had made it 5-0. Does it make you less nervous to be brought on at such a scoreline, because you know the game is over? Or does the score play less of a role at such a time?

Angelo Stiller: It takes the pressure off a bit when you know that the game is done, because the sting is taken out of the game somewhat. You’re free to play your game, even if you ought to always try and do that. Despite that, I was still hugely nervous. I didn’t realise it initially, but when the ball went out of play, I said to myself: “Hey, you’re playing for Germany”. It was a moment that certainly gave me goosebumps.

DFB.de: Have you been able to reply to all the messages you were sent after making your debut?

Stiller: A lot of people sent their congratulations. I’m still trying to respond to everyone. It’s exhausting, but also a really nice thing, something I'm more than happy to do.

DFB.de: You and your team’s victory was celebrated at the open training session in Düsseldorf on Sunday, in front of 7000 fans...

Stiller: I thought it was amazing. At Stuttgart, we’ve seen what can be possible when there is unity between the fans and the team. It’s absolutely crucial for success, and now we’ve caught another good wave of it with the national team.

DFB.de: There will certainly be a raucous atmosphere in Amsterdam on Tuesday night.

Stiller: I’ve already been to the Arena but am yet to play there. After playing a UEFA Youth League game, we were invited to watch a Champions League match there, and the atmosphere was excellent. I’m looking forward to it.

DFB.de: You’ve now been part of the national team squad for a week, with the main highlight of your debut coming on the sixth day. How has it been over these past few days?

Stiller: It’s incredibly fun, better than I ever could have imagined. The lads have taken to me well, we chat a lot and are also having lots of fun off the pitch. It’s important to feel comfortable because then you can be self-confident going into things. It’s very clear that everyone’s got that feeling here.

DFB.de: When you first get here, does it help when you know a few players from your club?

Stiller: I’m very lucky that there’s a large block of players here from Stuttgart. To have someone to chat to straight away made it easier for me.

DFB.de: How often is the national team spoken about at VfB Stuttgart? How much was spoken amongst yourselves about a possible call-up for you?

Stiller: We spoke about it every now and then, but it was never a main topic of conversation. Except of course when Deniz [Undav] was making his usual jokes... I was pleased for every single one of our players that got called up, everyone deserved it, and now I’m pleased to also be here.

DFB.de: How did you follow the EUROs in Germany this summer?

Stiller: Yes, just like every German football fan. I was even at the Spain game in Stuttgart and was in the stand opposite the dugout for all 120 minutes. I was stood for the whole game, no one sat down. I was hoping for the best for the lads and wanted them to go on and win it. It was very sad when we were eliminated.

DFB.de: You were surely aware from the clips on social media about the “spirit of Herzogenaurach” which was prominent during the EURO campaign, and now you’re in and amongst it.

Stiller: It’s clear that everyone here is normal guy and that everyone is the same. We all want to have fun, and sometimes we do silly things. That’s where moments like those come from. It really brings the group together when you realise you can be successful together and have fun together.

DFB.de: Do you know who’ll get your shirt from your senior national team debut?

Stiller: I gave it to my girlfriend straight after the game. I’m going to hang it up at home.

DFB.de: We thought about TSV Milbertshofen, your home club, who you gave your first FC Bayern München shirt after you made your professional debut in the 3. Liga in 2019, and signed it “Once a Milbe, always a Milbe – yours, Angelo.”

Stiller: I’ll have to think about that. It was my first club, and I had a great time there. I still head back to Milbertshofen regularly and try to head over to the sports club and enjoy some time there.

DFB.de: Your brother Marco no longer plays there, but instead has gone to FC Eintracht München in the German eighth tier.

Stiller: He and his best friends have transferred to another club, not because they have any real ambitions, but simply to enjoy playing their football. He was also a good player, but at some point, he decided to focus on school more. I often played against him when I was younger, I always wanted to test myself against the older lads. I learned some important lessons.

DFB.de: Was he at the ground on Saturday?

Stiller: Unfortunately he wasn’t able to be there, but he’s usually at all of my matches, even the away games. On this occasion he couldn’t, but he did watch it on TV.

DFB.de: You come from a footballing family. Your father Matthias played for Bayern and Unterhaching at youth level and your uncle Michael has been a coach for many years, and is currently at TSV Allershausen. In a recent interview about you, he said, “When he’s 40 and wants to play for an amateur club, I’ll tell him where to go.” We don’t want to start any transfer rumours though, and there are still 17 years to go before then. From your family history, however, we can probably tell that you will remain connected to football.

Stiller: Whenever the family gets together or we go out to eat, the number one topic of discussion is football. We talk about everything, any league. Sometimes we have differing opinions, but it is fundamentally really nice to have a shared interest. I also want to be able to play football with my sons when I am no longer playing professionally and can just do it for fun.

