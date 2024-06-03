Shevchenko: "Football in Ukraine is developing despite the war"

Andriy Shevchenko won the 2004 Ballon d’Or to be crowned as Europe’s best footballer. At the start of this year, he took over as president of the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF). This afternoon, he will sign Nuremberg’s ‘Golden Book’ alongside DFB president Bernd Neuendorf. Shevchenko spoke to DFB.de about Germany’s game against Ukraine in Nuremberg today (20:45 CEST).

DFB.de: What is the current situation of football, the amateur and professional game, in the Ukraine?

Football in Ukraine is developing despite the war. We restarted domestic competitions in five professional leagues along with futsal tournaments and the Ukrainian Cup for both men's and women's clubs. Competitions in children's and youth football leagues also resumed with necessary security measures.

In 2024, for the first time in Ukraine's 32 years of independence, all our national teams are playing in the final Euro tournaments. Additionally, Ukraine has secured a spot in football at the 2024 Olympics. We prove that Ukraine remains unbreakable and is a strong competitor in the football arena.

DFB.de: How can the national team prepare for the EURO 2024?

It can prepare through strong motivation, a will to win and support from their fans in Ukraine and abroad. Every victory of our country, both on and off the pitch, is crucial for every Ukrainian and especially for those who defend our country right now. Players know that.

DFB.de: Twenty years ago, you received the Ballon d’Or as Europe’s best player. Who will be the stars of the 2024 Euro, that starts in two weeks?

Ukrainian National team is the youngest team at EURO-2024. And even though each team member has its strong qualities and unique personality, I am not going to name individual players. Because what is more important is how they perform as a team. And I am sure that at the pitch we will see examples of the good and strong leadership from some of the players.

DFB.de: You have been elected as UAF-President in the beginning of the year. What are the biggest challenges?

When I received the offer to lead the national football association, I understood the challenges we face and the conditions under which we must develop Ukrainian football. There are numerous difficulties, regarding safety requirements, air raids and missile attacks from the russian side, alongside imposed curfew restrictions. But even greater is the desire to transform and develop Ukrainian football, and, more broadly, to contribute to the future of Ukraine.

DFB.de: UAF and DFB will become close partners. You and DFB-President Bernd Neuendorf will sign a Memorandum of Understanding on Monday. How did it come about and what do you see as immediate benefits?

The cooperation under the memorandum will focus on organising summer football camps in Germany for children from regions of Ukraine most affected by war. These camps will also include child and youth coaches, who will have the opportunity to improve their skills by exchanging experiences with their German counterparts.

DFB.de: The DFB Foundations support various programs, “Stand for Heroes” and “Football for Children” being two of them. Also, the DFB has supported German amateur clubs, that have invited Ukranian refugees to play football. How important are these initiatives?

We value support from our Germany partners and welcome further collaborations, as this not only benefits Ukrainian football but also supports the future of Ukraine and its young athletes. Children are especially affected by war, often losing out on a normal childhood. That's why helping children, giving them joyful moments and help them cope with the war's impact is a top priority for us.

The DFB-Stiftung Egidius Braun has been involved in various projects in Ukraine since its foundation in 2001, including support for Children’s Hospital No. 16 in Kharkiv. Their work increased significantly in scale following the start of the war in early 2022. Since then, together with partners who are also part of the Stiftung der Nationalmannschaft, the Egidius-Braun-Stiftung has provided more than €10 million for various aid projects and people in need of help in Ukraine. One aid project ran until the end of the year. Along with Federal Commissioner for Refugees Reem Alabali-Radovan, the DFB-Stiftung Egidius Braun has encouraged football clubs to admit people from Ukraine, particularly children. Before the end of 2023, 587 of these clubs were supported with a total sum of €293,500.

created by mmc/hm