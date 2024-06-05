Schüller's brace seals Germany's ticket to EURO 2025 finals

Endemann stepped up the plate and hurtled forward ahead of the rest of the pack, but fired her effort directly at the Poland keeper (26’). Next came a chance for Schüller, whose header effort ricocheted off the crossbar, before Oberdorf fired an effort toward the net from six metres out, which also missed the target (32’).

Lohmann then had the biggest opportunity to bring the visitors level after the ball fell kindly to her while unmarked in the Poland box, but the midfielder’s strike flew just wide of the target (22’). Germany then put the hosts under the cosh and siezed control of the game, but still had to deal with Poland’s counter attacks and were unable to find the net themselves.

Like in the sides' first encounter, Poland were the first to celebrate. The hosts regained possession high up the pitch and delivered a cross into the middle, which resulted in an unmarked Grabowska powering home the opener from close range (12’). Shortly after, Schüller almost levelled the scoring after Poland keeper Kinga Szemik fumbled the ball in her area, yet the Germany striker was unable to react to the error in time (16’). Just two minutes later, Schüller teed up Freigang in the penalty box, but her volley was blocked by the Poland defence (18’).

Freigang was the first to rise to the occasion in the opening stages, but her effort from a corner was denied by the keeper (4’). Up the opposite end, Grabowska pulled the trigger in the Germany box, yet the scoreline remained level after her shot was blocked (5’). Germany then proceeded to turn things up a notch and consistently won back possession shortly after losing it, but were unable to create anything from their chances.

Head coach Horst Hrubesch opted to make six changes to his line-up for the clash against Poland, which saw goalkeeper Stina Johannes make her first ever appearance for Germany. Kathrin Hendrich and Sara Doorsoun started in centre-back, with Pia-Sophie Wolter and Sarai Linder positioned either side to build the back four. Central midfielders Lena Oberdorf and Sydney Lohmann were also listed in the XI, with Vivien Endemann occupying the right wing and Bühl manning the left. At the top of the attack sat Laura Freigang and goalscorer Schüller, who both made their 60th appearance for Germany in Tuesday's game. Oberdorf and Bühl also reached international milestones, both of whom made their 50th outing for the side at the Stadion Miejski in Gdynia.

"We’re thrilled that we can already start to make some plans for the EUROs. It’s a great achievement to have gone through the qualifiers without dropping a single point so far. We will, of course, try to continue down this path of success for the final few games in the group stage,” remarked Nia Künzer, sporting director for women’s football at the DFB. "It’s clear that we could have scored even more goals today, but we’re now focusing on recovery and heading into the final few qualifiers with a positive mindset."

"We thoroughly deserved to win, but the result doesn’t do our performance justice," explained Hrubesch. "We really had to pull together after conceding in the early stages, and had had three or four great opportunities prior to their goal. I’m really pleased with the way we created chances going forward, but we’ve got to be pushing to get even more out of these types of games."

Germany women secured their place at next year’s European Championships after inflicting a 3-1 defeat on Poland on Tuesday evening. After running out as winners in four of their four previous games in Group A4, Horst Hrubesch’s side glided through the qualifiers to seal their ticket at the tournament. Dominika Grabowska opened the scoring for the hosts early on (12’), yet Lea Schüller stepped up to the plate and brought Germany level just after the break (51’). The forward took the game by the scruff of the neck and gave the visitors the lead (69’), before Klara Bühl put the game to bed and fired home the third in the 77th minute.

Goalkeeper Stina Johannes makes international debut

Poland score against the run of play

Oberdorf forced to leave the field

Germany then hit a hurdle just prior to the break after Lena Oberdorf went down injured and needed to be substituted off, which saw Alexandra Popp make an entrance for the visitors. Poland then took back some control of proceedings and came close to doubling their lead through a missed header from Oliwia Wos (41’) and an attempt through Natalia Padilla-Bidas, which went just shy of the net (43’).

In response to the deficit, Hrubesch decided to bring Elisa Senß, Jule Brand and Giulia Gwinn into action at half-time to replace Endemann, Freigang and Wolter. The side came out the traps firing and immediately launched a series of attacks against Poland, which saw Schüller nod Gwinn’s corner just shy of the far post (49’), before Germany were finally able to secure their much-needed equaliser. After coming close in a number of chances prior, Schüller made it onto the scoresheet after volleying home a corner from close range (51’).

With the goal providing the forward with a new lease of life, Schüller almost secured a brace in quick succession, with two strong header efforts being denied by Szemik (52’, 53’). Germany applied the pressure and forced Poland to drop into their own half, yet the hosts held firm and continued to push for their second goal.

Schüller and Bühl rise to the occasion

Felicitas Rauch then replaced Linder in left-back, after which Germany caught the opposition napping and took the lead through Schüller once again, who picked out the bottom corner from a Gwinn corner to complete her brace (69’).

Bühl then joined in on the action and narrowly missed out on netting the third (74’), yet redeemed herself by hammering home a low strike from distance to put the game to bed for Germany (77’). The forward then came close to bagging another, after two more efforts were blocked by the keeper (83’, 84’). Lohmann then hit the side netting in added time (90’+3), before the whistle was blown to confirm both a victory for Germany women and their ticket to EURO 2025.