Schedule for DFB-Pokal first round confirmed

The German Football Association (DFB) have scheduled the 2023/24 DFB-Pokal first-round matches in accordance with TV partners. 30 games will take place in the second week of August, with two more scheduled for the end of September.

The first round will open on Friday 11th August (18:00 CEST) with three games: 3. Liga side 1. FC Saarbrücken will host second division team Karlsruher SC, TuS Bersenbrück, who play in the Oberliga, will face Borussia Mönchengladbach and SV Sandhausen, who were relegated from the 2. Bundesliga, face former cup winners Hannover 96.

The first round will conclude with both title winners from last season: on Tuesday 26th September (20:45 CEST), Preußen Münster, who were promoted to the 3. Liga, will host the league champions FC Bayern München. On Wednesday 27th September (20:45 CEST), new second division side SV Wehen Wiesbaden will take on the cup holders RB Leipzig to decide the last team to make it to the second round.