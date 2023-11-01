Saarbrücken stun record champions Bayern

Third-division side 1. FC Saarbrücken completed a historic upset, as they knocked out record champions FC Bayern München with a 2-1 win in the second round. Joining them in the round of 16 after a 3-0 win over Mainz 05 are Hertha BSC. Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt also booked their ticket to the next round with a 2-0 win over Viktoria Köln. The clash between Bundesliga 2 sides Nürnberg and Hansa Rostock went to extra-time, with FCN winning 3-2.

Record champions bow out

Bayern's Thomas Müller opened the scoring in the 16th minute, getting on the end of a cross from Frans Krätzig and slotting home from 18 metres out. The Bavarians continued to look for opportunities to attack, with Leroy Sané unable to get the better of Tim Schreiber on a one-v-one (27'). Saarbrücken were able to equalise shortly before the break, with Lukas Boeder combining with Patrick Sontheimer to tap the ball past Manuel Neuer in goal (45'+1).

The hosts put on a resolute defensive performance at the start of the second half, forcing Bayern to try their luck from range instead. Schreiber parried an on-target effort from Sané (50'), before the winger had another go from a tight angle in the 59th minute. Kingsley Coman let loose a powerful effort from the edge of the box in the 75th minute, which was once again palmed over the bar by Schreiber. Just as it looked as though the game was heading to extra-time, Saarbrücken stormed forward for one final counter-attack. Tim Civeja cut a ball back towards the penalty spot where it was met by Marcel Gaus. His first-time effort landed in the back of the net, completing a sensational cupset.

Nürnberg win it in extra time

The match started with chances for both sides. Nürnberg enjoyed more of the ball in the opening moments, recording their first chance through Tim Handwerker (6'). Rostock were left chasing the ball for much of the opening half, but were tough to break down in defence. Alexander Rossipal drove forward with the ball in the 25th minute, but his cross was cleared by Ivan Marquez. Shortly after, Rostock's John-Patrick Strauß had a go from range, but failed to place his effort on target (33').

After the change of ends, it was the hosts who once again went close first, this time through Can Uzun (49'). Rostock then took the lead against the run of play, as Junior Brumado finished off a cross from Svante Ingelsson (58'). Nürnberg responded soon after, as Kanji Okunuki received the ball on the left side of the box and floated a shot in under the bar (63'). In a back and forth affair, the visitors would reclaim the lead in the 74th minute after an effort from Strauß crashed off the bar and fell to Christian Kinsombi for the rebound. FCN were able to level the scores at 2-2 with a last-minute equaliser from Felix Lohkemper to send the match to extra time. Lohkemper then struck against in the 99th minute to send his side through to the next round in a 3-2 win.

Hertha BSC brush off Mainz 05

The opening moments of the match saw both sides go on the attack, with Mainz's Anthony Caci going close with a volley in the ninth minute. Marten Winkler tested Robin Zentner with a shot, but it was parried by the goalkeeper (16'). The visitors were then denied the go-ahead goal by the crossbar, with Leandro Barreiro sending a shot crashing off the woodwork in the 29th minute. In the final moments of first-half injury time, Maxim Leitsch brought down Florian Niederlechner in the box, with the hosts being awarded a penalty. Fabian Reese stepped up and coolly converted it, putting the Old Lady 1-0 up at the interval (45'+3).

The second half started with Hertha being awarded another penalty, after Brajan Gruda was judged to have handled the ball. Haris Tabaković stepped up to take it this time, placing it straight down the middle to double Hertha's advantage (50'). Shortly after, the striker would bag his second goal of the night after getting off a free header at the back post, following a cross from Jonjoe Kenny (61'). The Berliners took care to not let the result slip through their hands, keeping a clean sheet on their way to the round of 16.

Frankfurt through with some difficulty

It didn't take long for the favourites from Frankfurt to open the scoring against their third-tier opponents, as Ellyes Skhiri got on the end of a set piece at the far post (14'). Köln looked to respond instantly, but Niklas May was denied by Buta (16'). After quickly switching over to counter, SGE goalkeeper Jens Grahl pushed a shot from Luca Marseiler over the bar (32').

Despite enjoying the bulk of possession in the second half, Frankfurt struggled to create chances. The hosts nearly netted an equaliser in the 67th minute through Christoph Greger, with Frankfurt fortunate that Skhiri was able to block it on the line. Ansgar Knauff sealed their progression late on, scoring to make it 2-0 after a counter-attack in the 90th minute.

